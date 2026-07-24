ETV Bharat / bharat

Active Monsoon Batters India; MHA On High Alert As Heavy Rain Continues

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the monsoon situation as heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of the country. It is coordinating with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to issue timely weather alerts and support rescue operations in flood-hit areas.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has become active, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across north, west, central, east and parts of south India. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan, Gujarat and central Maharashtra, while thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in many other states.

In southern India, Kerala, coastal and interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40–60 kmph are likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and adjoining areas.

Weather Systems Fueling Rain

The weather has been triggered by a low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh, along with the monsoon trough, multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations, and a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir. These systems are enhancing moisture inflow and creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall.

Heavy rains, floods and landslides have affected Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting transport, damaging infrastructure and affecting thousands of people.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with state disaster response teams and local authorities, are carrying out rescue and relief operations across affected regions. In the past week, rescue teams saved 52 people and shifted 2,206 others to safer locations.

While the active monsoon has caused widespread damage, it has also improved the country's rainfall situation. India's monsoon rainfall deficit has reduced from around 30 percent to nearly 15 percent , providing relief for the agriculture sector and improving water availability.

Gujarat & Assam Face Severe Flooding