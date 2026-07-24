Active Monsoon Batters India; MHA On High Alert As Heavy Rain Continues
NDRF along with local authorities have saved 52 people and shifted 2,206 others to safer locations during monsoon, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the monsoon situation as heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of the country. It is coordinating with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to issue timely weather alerts and support rescue operations in flood-hit areas.
The IMD said the southwest monsoon has become active, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across north, west, central, east and parts of south India. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan, Gujarat and central Maharashtra, while thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in many other states.
In southern India, Kerala, coastal and interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40–60 kmph are likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and adjoining areas.
Weather Systems Fueling Rain
The weather has been triggered by a low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh, along with the monsoon trough, multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations, and a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir. These systems are enhancing moisture inflow and creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall.
Heavy rains, floods and landslides have affected Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting transport, damaging infrastructure and affecting thousands of people.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with state disaster response teams and local authorities, are carrying out rescue and relief operations across affected regions. In the past week, rescue teams saved 52 people and shifted 2,206 others to safer locations.
While the active monsoon has caused widespread damage, it has also improved the country's rainfall situation. India's monsoon rainfall deficit has reduced from around 30 percent to nearly 15 percent , providing relief for the agriculture sector and improving water availability.
Gujarat & Assam Face Severe Flooding
Heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life in Valsad, Surat, Navsari and Tapi districts of Gujarat. Around 1,200 people have been rescued in Surat, while 1,500 people have been shifted to safer places in Navsari. Nearly 200 people remain stranded across 11 villages. The state government has deployed 3,400 dumpers, more than 1,100 JCB machines and other equipment to restore roads and provide relief.
On the other hand, Assam continues to face a severe flood crisis, affecting over seven lakh people while the death toll stands at 47. Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with 3.92 lakh affected people, followed by Charaideo (1.10 lakh) and Jorhat (97,690 ). Floodwaters have submerged nearly 900 villages and 24,897 hectares of farmland, while five rivers are flowing above the danger mark. A central team will visit Assam on July 25 to assess the damage and recommend financial assistance.
Delhi Weather
Delhi is likely to witness a typical monsoon day with cloudy skies, light to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms. The IMD has also forecast gusty winds during the day. Temperatures are expected to remain between 25°C and 32°C , while humidity will stay high.
Experts said Delhi is likely to receive intermittent rain and thunderstorms over the coming week. The rain may not be continuous, but several spells are expected, which should bring relief from the hot and humid weather. However, some areas could also experience heavy showers and waterlogging.
The reason behind Delhi receiving less rainfall compared to many other states is that the monsoon's rain-bearing system has not remained over the national capital for long. The monsoon trough has often shifted towards the Himalayan region, taking heavier rainfall away from Delhi-NCR. There have also been fewer strong low-pressure systems moving towards northwest India. As a result, Delhi has experienced longer dry spells with high humidity. If the monsoon trough shifts back towards the region, rainfall is likely to increase.
IMD's Advisory
The IMD has advised residents in affected areas to remain alert for waterlogging, flash floods and disruptions due to heavy rain, lightning and strong winds. People are urged to follow district-level weather warnings, avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather and stay away from flooded roads and low-lying areas.
Also, it has advised travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys in hilly regions. Heavy rain is expected in Dehradun, Nainital, Rishikesh, Chamoli and Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, that faces risks of landslides, falling rocks, waterlogging and rising river levels. Similar warnings have been issued for Manali, Kullu and Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, while rain and thunderstorms may also affect Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, increasing the risk of localised landslides and road disruptions.
Also Read