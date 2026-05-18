Uttarakhand: Trekkers In Kedarnath Region, Beware; Active Avalanche Zone Near Lincholi, Says Study
A study by Manish Mehta from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology assesses avalanche risks, particularly within Lincholi sector of the Kedarnath trekking route.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Dehradun: On April 23, 2021, an avalanche struck a temporary camp operated by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), resulting in the deaths of 16 individuals while 384 people were evacuated to safety. On October 2, 2021, seven lives were lost in an avalanche near Mount Trishul.
These incidents find a mention in a study conducted by Manish Mehta, a senior glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, to assess avalanche risks, particularly within the Lincholi sector of the Kedarnath trekking route. His findings were recently published in the journal of the Geological Society of India.
The report also cites incidents in the Hemkund Sahib route via Atalakodi, as well as the Dokriani Glacier regions, which affected pilgrims, mountaineers, and labourers alike. Scientists note that between 2021 and 2024, recurring avalanches were observed to the north of Kedarnath. According to the study, these avalanche events did not pose a direct threat to Kedarnath, as they occurred within the accumulation zone of the companion glacier.
The Lincholi region, located along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, has been identified as an extremely sensitive and hazardous zone in terms of avalanches.
According to the report, an active avalanche zone exists near Lincholi that remains operational annually from the onset of winter through early summer. This raises serious concerns regarding the safety of thousands of people who traverse the Kedarnath trek.
The World's Largest Glacier Reservoir
The Himalayas constitute one of the world's largest reservoir of mountainous glaciers and snow. They rank among the most avalanche-prone regions globally. Around 10 per cent of the Himalayan range remains permanently snow-capped. Over 30 per cent of the region is blanketed in snow during the winter months. As a result, even minor seasonal fluctuations in this environment can trigger massive avalanches. For this reason, scientists believe that climate change, increased snowfall, temperature fluctuations, and human activities have exacerbated this existing threat.
The primary area of concern is Lincholi, where avalanche activity is particularly high. Thousands of devotees pass through this area annually during the Char Dham Yatra. According to the report, the Lincholi region is situated approximately 500 m above Upper Lincholi — a slope where heavy snow accumulates during the winter months. Between April and June, rising temperatures cause the snow to become unstable, triggering both powder snow and wet snow avalanches. This is why the Kedarnath-Lincholi trek is considered the most active and hazardous section of the route.
According to the report, avalanches originate at an altitude of around 4,160 m and descend to an elevation of 3,250 m. The avalanche path spans a length of about 1.5 km and impacts an area of about 3,00,000 sq m. Scientists say that the local geomorphology, slope orientation, and unstable snow layers collectively render this location a persistent hazard. During the Char Dham Yatra, around 60 per cent of all pilgrims arrive in Kedarnath during May and June. Along the 6-km-long route extending from Rambara to the Kedarnath Temple, between 100 and 200 people traverse this avalanche-prone zone every minute. Therefore, there is a risk of mass casualties should an avalanche occur at any given moment.
Suggestions Offered In The Report
In their report, scientists have put forward a range of recommendations. These include a stipulation that the towers for the proposed ropeway be constructed at a distance of at least 200-300 m away from the avalanche zone. Furthermore, an alternative pedestrian route to Kedarnath should be developed to ensure that pilgrims can continue their journey even if the main track becomes obstructed. Consideration should also be given to reopening the route constructed near the riverbed following the 2013 disaster, as well as the original pedestrian path. Scientists believe that by implementing these suggestions, the Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage can be made safer while simultaneously mitigating associated risks.
According to the report, undertaking any protective construction within the avalanche's source zone is impossible due to the steep gradients present there. Moreover, the snowpack itself is in a constant state of flux. Under these circumstances, constructing check dams and diversion structures in the intermediate and lower-impacted zones would prove beneficial. These structures could serve to decelerate the movement of snow and debris, thereby diverting the flow in a safer direction. Scientists assert that such a strategic approach could prove critical for safeguarding both lives and property.
Kedarnath Dham stands for faith, tourism, and the economy of Uttarakhand. This study underscores the fact that, alongside its immense religious significance, the region necessitates robust scientific risk management.
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