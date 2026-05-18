ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Trekkers In Kedarnath Region, Beware; Active Avalanche Zone Near Lincholi, Says Study

Dehradun: On April 23, 2021, an avalanche struck a temporary camp operated by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), resulting in the deaths of 16 individuals while 384 people were evacuated to safety. On October 2, 2021, seven lives were lost in an avalanche near Mount Trishul.

These incidents find a mention in a study conducted by Manish Mehta, a senior glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, to assess avalanche risks, particularly within the Lincholi sector of the Kedarnath trekking route. His findings were recently published in the journal of the Geological Society of India.

The report also cites incidents in the Hemkund Sahib route via Atalakodi, as well as the Dokriani Glacier regions, which affected pilgrims, mountaineers, and labourers alike. Scientists note that between 2021 and 2024, recurring avalanches were observed to the north of Kedarnath. According to the study, these avalanche events did not pose a direct threat to Kedarnath, as they occurred within the accumulation zone of the companion glacier.

The Lincholi region, located along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, has been identified as an extremely sensitive and hazardous zone in terms of avalanches.

According to the report, an active avalanche zone exists near Lincholi that remains operational annually from the onset of winter through early summer. This raises serious concerns regarding the safety of thousands of people who traverse the Kedarnath trek.

The World's Largest Glacier Reservoir

The Himalayas constitute one of the world's largest reservoir of mountainous glaciers and snow. They rank among the most avalanche-prone regions globally. Around 10 per cent of the Himalayan range remains permanently snow-capped. Over 30 per cent of the region is blanketed in snow during the winter months. As a result, even minor seasonal fluctuations in this environment can trigger massive avalanches. For this reason, scientists believe that climate change, increased snowfall, temperature fluctuations, and human activities have exacerbated this existing threat.