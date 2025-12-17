ETV Bharat / bharat

Action Can Be Taken Against Delhi-NCR Cars Below BS-IV: SC Modifies Its Own Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the authorities to take action against end-of-life vehicles falling below BS IV emission standards in Delhi-National Capital Region, against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in the national capital. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought the modification of the court’s earlier order, citing the adverse impact of such vehicles on air quality. She sought a modification of the order for action against vehicles up to BS-III, as the continued use of older, highly polluting vehicles contributed to the air pollution.

It was contended before the bench that older vehicles, their emission standards are very poor, and these vehicles are contributing significantly to the pollution. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, did not oppose these submissions. The bench was informed that BS-IV came in 2010, and BS-III models are before that.

After hearing submissions from Bhati, the bench decided to modify its earlier order. The bench modified its August 12 order "to the extent that no coercive steps shall be taken against owners of vehicles which are BS-IV and newer on the ground that they are above 10 years old (in the case of diesel engines) and 15 years old (in the case of petrol engines)".

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas has flagged vehicular pollution as one of the most significant contributing sectors to the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR. Earlier this month, in an affidavit, the commission had urged the Supreme Court to review its August 12 order, which ordered no coercive steps be taken against the owners of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the national capital.