Action Can Be Taken Against Delhi-NCR Cars Below BS-IV: SC Modifies Its Own Order
It was contended before the bench that older vehicles, their emission standards are very poor, and these vehicles are contributing significantly to the pollution.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 17, 2025 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the authorities to take action against end-of-life vehicles falling below BS IV emission standards in Delhi-National Capital Region, against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in the national capital. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought the modification of the court’s earlier order, citing the adverse impact of such vehicles on air quality. She sought a modification of the order for action against vehicles up to BS-III, as the continued use of older, highly polluting vehicles contributed to the air pollution.
It was contended before the bench that older vehicles, their emission standards are very poor, and these vehicles are contributing significantly to the pollution. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, did not oppose these submissions. The bench was informed that BS-IV came in 2010, and BS-III models are before that.
After hearing submissions from Bhati, the bench decided to modify its earlier order. The bench modified its August 12 order "to the extent that no coercive steps shall be taken against owners of vehicles which are BS-IV and newer on the ground that they are above 10 years old (in the case of diesel engines) and 15 years old (in the case of petrol engines)".
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas has flagged vehicular pollution as one of the most significant contributing sectors to the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR. Earlier this month, in an affidavit, the commission had urged the Supreme Court to review its August 12 order, which ordered no coercive steps be taken against the owners of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the national capital.
In August, the apex court had effectively put on hold the implementation of its October 2018 order, which affirmed a 2014 National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgment seeking to keep polluting vehicles off the roads to address the grievous issue of polluted air.
The commission said for controlling vehicular emissions, BS-III and below standard vehicles are required to be kept out of purview of order dated August 12, 2025 of the Supreme Court, against the backdrop of the emission potential of these vehicles in comparison to BS-VI emission standards.
The commission, in an affidavit in response to a plea seeking measures to curb air pollution, said that vehicular pollution is one of the most significant contributing sectors to the generally poor air quality in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).
It stressed that the abatement of vehicular pollution thus has been one of the main focus areas of the commission in its deliberations with the NCR state governments and GNCTD.
Read More