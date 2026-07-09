Act East Policy Repositioned NE From India’s Frontier To Its Gateway To Southeast Asia: Jyotiraditya Scindia
DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia invites investors to explore Tripura’s vast growth potential at Destination Tripura Business Conclave-2026.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday reiterated that the central government’s transformative Act East Policy has repositioned the Northeastern region from India’s frontier to its gateway to Southeast Asia, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for trade, investment and regional connectivity.
“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast is emerging as the engine of growth that will play a defining role in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat. Government’s transformative Act East Policy has repositioned the region from India’s frontier to its gateway to Southeast Asia, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for trade, investment and regional connectivity,” said Scindia while addressing the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 virtually.
Describing Tripura as standing at the intersection of connectivity, commerce and opportunity, Scindia said the Destination Tripura Business Conclave showcases a state that is ready to become a preferred destination for investors seeking long-term opportunities.
He said Agartala is emerging as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia, connecting businesses to the ASEAN region of over 670 million people and one of the world’s largest economic blocs.
Scindia highlighted Tripura’s exceptional strengths, including abundant reserves of natural gas, bamboo, agarwood, rubber, tea, spices and horticultural produce, a highly educated workforce, investor-friendly policies, expanding infrastructure, and India’s third International Internet Gateway.
He noted that Tripura’s emergence as India’s largest bamboo-producing State and the country’s second-largest producer of natural rubber offer immense opportunities for manufacturing, food processing, value addition, logistics, exports and technology-led industries.
Emphasising that “investment follows confidence, confidence follows infrastructure, and infrastructure follows vision”, Scindia said the central Government has fundamentally transformed the Northeast’s development landscape over the past decade through enhanced connectivity, modern infrastructure and strong institutional support.
Scindia highlighted key initiatives such as the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway, the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, the Special Economic Zone at Sabroom, the Maitri Setu bridge and the Integrated Check Post, all of which are positioning Tripura as a springboard for exports to Southeast Asia.
Calling upon investors to seize the opportunities before them, Scindia said Tripura’s transformation from a landlocked State into a gateway to the Bay of Bengal reflects the larger transformation of the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Reaffirming the Centre's unwavering commitment to the region, Scindia said the Ashtalakshmi states are poised to lead India’s next chapter of economic growth.