ETV Bharat / bharat

Act East Policy Repositioned NE From India’s Frontier To Its Gateway To Southeast Asia: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday reiterated that the central government’s transformative Act East Policy has repositioned the Northeastern region from India’s frontier to its gateway to Southeast Asia, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for trade, investment and regional connectivity.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast is emerging as the engine of growth that will play a defining role in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat. Government’s transformative Act East Policy has repositioned the region from India’s frontier to its gateway to Southeast Asia, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for trade, investment and regional connectivity,” said Scindia while addressing the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 virtually.

Describing Tripura as standing at the intersection of connectivity, commerce and opportunity, Scindia said the Destination Tripura Business Conclave showcases a state that is ready to become a preferred destination for investors seeking long-term opportunities.

He said Agartala is emerging as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia, connecting businesses to the ASEAN region of over 670 million people and one of the world’s largest economic blocs.

Scindia highlighted Tripura’s exceptional strengths, including abundant reserves of natural gas, bamboo, agarwood, rubber, tea, spices and horticultural produce, a highly educated workforce, investor-friendly policies, expanding infrastructure, and India’s third International Internet Gateway.