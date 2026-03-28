ETV Bharat / bharat

ACs In October, Heatwaves In March, Rains At Month-End: Is India’s Weather Losing Its Rhythm?

Air conditioning usage continues into October 2025; unusual spring temperatures create heatwaves by March 2026; then, at the end of March, a brief cold front arrives due to sudden rain. India's weather patterns appear to be changing dramatically. According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures in early March this year were 4–8°C above normal in several regions, with forecasts pointing to above-normal heat and an increased number of heatwave days between March and May. At the same time that the country was preparing for a hot summer, western disturbances resulted in unexpected precipitation in Northern India and sudden reductions in temperature. This dramatic change from intense heat to cold caused by precipitation has raised the question of whether or not India's seasons are permanently changing. Not a Shift in Months, But a Blurring of Seasons Experts say what people are experiencing is not exactly a shift of months, but a blurring and overlapping of seasons, driven by climate change.

SN Mishra, climate change consultant at TERI School of Advanced Studies, explains, “Winters are gradually shrinking and summers are extending, with clear overlaps between seasons. The recent chill in March after early heatwave conditions shows how climate change is presenting itself in unexpected ways.” This perception of “seasonal shift” is therefore more about intensification and unpredictability rather than a simple calendar change.



March 2026: A Snapshot of Extreme Variability



March 2026 itself has become a case study in climate volatility. The first half of the month saw temperatures 3–6°C above normal, resembling peak summer conditions in parts of India. However, by the end of the month, rainfall triggered by active western disturbances brought temperatures down, creating a temporary return of cooler conditions.



Dr Rajesh Paul notes, “It may feel like seasons are shifting by one or two months, but scientifically the bigger change is that seasonal boundaries are becoming blurred. Winters are shortening, summers are intensifying, and transitions are becoming more abrupt.”



He adds that such rapid fluctuations are linked to a warming atmosphere that holds more moisture, leading to short, intense weather events instead of gradual transitions.



Shrinking Winters, Disappearing Spring



Meteorologists also point to a clear structural change in India’s seasonal cycle. Mahesh Palawat highlights that winters have become shorter and less intense, while the transition period of spring is nearly disappearing.



“Winter chill now begins late and peaks briefly, while temperatures start rising soon after early January. We are moving almost directly from winter to summer,” he says. Palawat also notes that temperatures touched 40–42°C in parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha in early March, far earlier than usual. At the same time, pre-monsoon activities such as thunderstorms and dust storms began earlier than expected, bringing temporary relief.



“The first half of March was unusually hot, while the second half turned relatively cooler due to weather activity. This kind of variability is becoming more common,” he adds.



Changing Monsoon Patterns of Concern



These shifts have long-term ramifications as scientists say they show increased erraticities in the monsoon pattern and will likely continue to do so with the intermittent and uneven distributions of rainfall across geographic areas.



According to Palawat, regions that were typically dry are getting increased amounts of rain while some areas in the Indo-Gangetic plain are experiencing a drought. “Weather systems that earlier moved northwest are now shifting westward, affecting rainfall distribution. This is why some areas face floods while others see drought-like conditions,” he says.



Dr Laxman Singh Rathore, former Director General of Meteorology at the IMD, echoes these concerns. “Extreme events are increasing, and the monsoon is becoming more erratic, often arriving late and withdrawing unpredictably,” he says.



He also highlights a broader global trend: “Global warming is increasing overall precipitation, but it will become more erratic. A longer or more severe period without rainfall will worsen the impact on crops that depend on rainfall alone to provide their growing needs. Due to the impact of these changes on the agricultural sector, water usage for irrigation and crop production is likely to become more significant. Rathore emphasizes this issue as it pertains to the growing importance of agriculture in India. “Any further increase will intensify demand not just for farming, but also for industry and human consumption,” he notes.



Environmentalists say the impact goes beyond agriculture. Manu Singh describes the situation as a “profound disruption in ecological rhythm.”



“When ACs run into October, heatwaves arrive in March, and sudden rains bring back winter-like chills, nature is signaling imbalance. Climate change is rewriting our seasons and affecting biodiversity, water systems, and human well-being,” Singh says.



Additionally, he states that unpredictable rainfall patterns and increasing temperature levels can potentially increase the rate of desertification, decrease the amount of groundwater that can be replenished, and increase the level of health risks that people could experience, in terms of heat-related illnesses and anxieties related to climate change.



In addition to the above, professional analysts of climate also say that rapid population expansion into urban areas are major contributing causes. Experts such as Jai Dhar Gupta identify that as cities expand, their use of green space is rapidly replaced by concrete which in turn adds to how hot it is during extreme weather events.



“Most Indian cities are beyond their carrying capacity. This leads to urban heat islands, making climate conditions more extreme and unstable,” he says.



Is India’s Calendar Shifting?



The question many people are asking, Are seasons shifting by one or two months is both simple and complicated. According to climate expert SN Mishra from the TERI School of Advanced Studies, “It may feel like seasons are shifting, but scientifically it is the overlap that’s growing. Winters are shrinking, summers are extending, and the transitions are becoming abrupt.”



The sudden chill in late March 2026, following early-season heatwaves, represents this new overlap. “We must prepare for unexpected weather shocks,” Mishra warned.



Environmental scientist Dr Rajesh Paul agrees. “The early heatwaves followed by sudden rainfall reflect a warming atmosphere that holds more moisture and energy. Seasonal boundaries are becoming blurred. Winters shorten, summers intensify, and transitions become abrupt.”



Even small fluctuations, he cautioned, can destabilize the monsoon cycle. “Climate change is not just about rising temperatures, it is about unpredictable systems that define our seasons.”



Adaptation or Escalation



India’s recent weather patterns reflect a larger global shift: rising temperatures, altered rainfall cycles, hotter oceans, and more energetic storms. The lived experience of millions, ACs running into October, March feeling like May, and winter returning briefly with late-March showers, are the symptoms of this shift.



Scientists say the worst impacts will hit:



1. Rain-fed agriculture

2. Water-stressed regions

3. Urban areas prone to heat island effects

4. Vulnerable populations without cooling access

5. Himalayan ecosystems facing rapid warming



Seasons are no longer arriving or departing on time; their boundaries are dissolving. What feels like an occasional aberration is, in fact, part of a long-term pattern: a climate that is heating, shifting, and becoming more erratic. As Dr Rathore sums it, “Extreme events are increasing, and the monsoon is becoming unpredictable.”



Or in the words of environmentalist Manu Singh, “If we fail to listen now, we risk losing more than predictable seasons, we risk the environmental harmony that sustains life itself.”