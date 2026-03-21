Across Malda, All Parties Face Resentment Over Ticket Allocation For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026
TMC faces rebellion in Harishchandrapur, BJP workers threaten sabotage in Baishnabnagar, while CPI(M) workers refuse to support the CPI candidate, reports Partha Das.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Malda: As West Bengal heads for Assembly polls, the preparations of all contenders — from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the challenger BJP and other parties, who are mostly expected to play spoilers for one or the other — have reached their final stages. While the TMC has declared its list of candidates, the BJP is yet to unveil the names of 38. Meanwhile, the Left parties, too, have declared their list.
Even smaller outfits — like the Janata Unnayan Party, founded recently by ex-TMC leader Humayun Kabir — seem unwilling to waste time in selecting their candidates. Only the Congress is yet to announce its list, with reports suggesting that it will be released shortly after Eid.
This has set the stage for rebels in each party who haven't got tickets from erupting in protest. For instance, following the BJP's release of its second list on Thursday, party workers in Baishnabnagar lit fires and staged protests against the party's Central and state leadership.
In Malda, irate CPI(M) workers vented their frustration by vandalising their party office, while in Harishchandrapur, a sitting TMC state minister who has been denied a ticket, is cribbing about the party betraying him. Consequently, every political party is currently engaged in assessing the extent of the embarrassment their rebels can inflict upon them.
TMC's Harishchandrapur Dilemma
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior TMC district unit leader said, "Sabotage happens all the time, and is expected even today. In the past, attempts were made to quell dissent through dialogue. Dissenters would be engaged in rounds of discussions to come up with a solution. But of late, the situation has taken a different turn. More often than not, there is no resolution. We saw that during the last Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections."
He added, "This time, four sitting MLAs were denied tickets, while one MLA was relocated from his previous constituency. The top leadership seems to believe that the resentment out of these changes will naturally subside with time, after which, they can sit down for talks. But by then, the simmering resentment could easily escalate into open rebellion. Plans to undermine the party from within, while remaining a member, could already be finalised."
So, what is the remedy? The same leader observed, "Everyone is watching the situation unfold in Harishchandrapur. They have heard the Minister's statements. Such resentment hasn't yet manifested overtly in other constituencies, which is more dangerous. Yet, we are powerless to act or even speak out. We are merely foot soldiers; our primary objective is to survive within the party structure. If we were to discuss such sensitive matters with the media, we would run the risk of expulsion from the TMC. We are simply looking up to the high command for guidance; whatever directives we receive, we'll follow these."
BJP's Hot Potato In Baishnabnagar
Ajay Gangopadhyay, president of the BJP's south Malda district unit, said, "The party announced its candidates' list after careful deliberation. It is possible that workers in certain areas harbour resentment over the choices. However, once they reflect on the matter with a cool head, they will understand the rationale behind the party's decisions. We have taken cognisance of grievances expressed by a section of the workers over our candidate for Baishnabnagar constituency in Malda. We will engage in discussions with them promptly to explain the situation. We are hopeful that they will come to understand the context. Moreover, we play no role in the selection of candidates; that rests solely with the state and Central leaderships."
Disgruntled BJP workers of Baishnabnagar argue that Swadhin Sarkar had won the seat in 2016, and even though the TMC had won in 2021, the local BJP workers have stood steadfastly by the people, working tirelessly to bring the BJP back to a winning position. They contend that had a local candidate been nominated here this time, the party's victory would have been assured. Instead, the chosen candidate is a complete stranger to the area. They question why the people would cast their votes for this individual. The workers have declared that unless the party withdraws its candidate, they will refuse to participate in the campaign.
Left's Crumbling Front
There is resentment over choice of the Malda candidate in the CPI(M) too. Irate party workers went so far as to vandalize the local party office. Their demand is unequivocal: They want a CPI(M) candidate to represent this constituency, not one from the CPI. They have warned that if the candidate is not replaced, they will quit the party altogether.
However, the party's district secretary, Kaushik Mishra, told ETV Bharat, "We will try to resolve the grievances through dialogue. Discussions invariably yield solutions. The decision was not taken at the district level, but during deliberations within the state Left Front. We have no authority to intervene in this matter."
Despite Mishra's assurances, a disgruntled worker in Malda has questioned the very rationale behind the Left Front alliance. He argued, "When the Left Front was originally formed, the political landscape of the state was different. That context no longer exists. Once, the Front's other constituents possessed robust organisational structures. Now, even for major partners like the CPI, Forward Bloc, and RSP, one would need a magnifying glass to locate their organisational presence. Yet, it is under the pretext of this very Front that our long-held constituency has been handed over to the CPI, which has virtually no organisational base or party offices here. It is doubtful whether there are even a hundred CPI supporters across Malda. Since the 2021 elections, we have been striving to consolidate our foothold here, and have successfully revitalised our organisational strength. But now, our own party's candidate has been denied. There is no point in continuing to be a party member anymore."
The question now arises: Who stands to benefit from this internal discord in these parties? To what extent can they actually influence outcomes? Political analysts suggest that, typically, political parties take such decisions only when they possesses the strength to ruthlessly quell any ensuing rebellion. Only time will tell how that strength is exercised by these parties this time.
Politics is no longer a form of social service, but a lucrative, high-paying career. So, for the next month and a half, all eyes will remain fixed on just how much the traitors accomplish in this game of sabotage.
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