ETV Bharat / bharat

Across Malda, All Parties Face Resentment Over Ticket Allocation For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

Malda: As West Bengal heads for Assembly polls, the preparations of all contenders — from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the challenger BJP and other parties, who are mostly expected to play spoilers for one or the other — have reached their final stages. While the TMC has declared its list of candidates, the BJP is yet to unveil the names of 38. Meanwhile, the Left parties, too, have declared their list.

Even smaller outfits — like the Janata Unnayan Party, founded recently by ex-TMC leader Humayun Kabir — seem unwilling to waste time in selecting their candidates. Only the Congress is yet to announce its list, with reports suggesting that it will be released shortly after Eid.

This has set the stage for rebels in each party who haven't got tickets from erupting in protest. For instance, following the BJP's release of its second list on Thursday, party workers in Baishnabnagar lit fires and staged protests against the party's Central and state leadership.

In Malda, irate CPI(M) workers vented their frustration by vandalising their party office, while in Harishchandrapur, a sitting TMC state minister who has been denied a ticket, is cribbing about the party betraying him. Consequently, every political party is currently engaged in assessing the extent of the embarrassment their rebels can inflict upon them.

TMC's Harishchandrapur Dilemma

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior TMC district unit leader said, "Sabotage happens all the time, and is expected even today. In the past, attempts were made to quell dissent through dialogue. Dissenters would be engaged in rounds of discussions to come up with a solution. But of late, the situation has taken a different turn. More often than not, there is no resolution. We saw that during the last Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections."

He added, "This time, four sitting MLAs were denied tickets, while one MLA was relocated from his previous constituency. The top leadership seems to believe that the resentment out of these changes will naturally subside with time, after which, they can sit down for talks. But by then, the simmering resentment could easily escalate into open rebellion. Plans to undermine the party from within, while remaining a member, could already be finalised."

So, what is the remedy? The same leader observed, "Everyone is watching the situation unfold in Harishchandrapur. They have heard the Minister's statements. Such resentment hasn't yet manifested overtly in other constituencies, which is more dangerous. Yet, we are powerless to act or even speak out. We are merely foot soldiers; our primary objective is to survive within the party structure. If we were to discuss such sensitive matters with the media, we would run the risk of expulsion from the TMC. We are simply looking up to the high command for guidance; whatever directives we receive, we'll follow these."

BJP's Hot Potato In Baishnabnagar