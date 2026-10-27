ETV Bharat / bharat

As Acid Attacks Continue & Guidelines Fail, SC Asks Centre Why Acid Is Sold Over The Counter

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed discontent with the Centre over continuing incidents of acid attacks, observing that its guidelines to curb the illegal sale of acid have failed.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing pleas concerning the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors and regulation of acid sales.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Archana Pathak Dave contended that detailed guidelines were circulated to states, which have framed rules, but implementation remains very weak. The bench sought data on whether acid attacks have increased over time.

The CJI said the court would want to see if there any increase in acid attack crimes with the passage of time. “If it is increasing that means the failure of the policy”, he added.

Justice Bagchi questioned the need for acid to be sold over the counter at all, adding that several inexpensive substitutes are readily available today. “Why must acid remain available in the open market?" he asked. The bench pointed out that Bangladesh has a very strong law on the subject.

They also observed that despite the government’s guidelines, incidents are taking place, and if these are increasing, then that means there is something wrong. “Your guidelines have not achieved the object for which they were framed. That itself is a reason to revisit them," the bench observed, adding that guidelines alone would not be sufficient to tackle the menace, that enforcement accountability of concerned officers would be the key.