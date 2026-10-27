As Acid Attacks Continue & Guidelines Fail, SC Asks Centre Why Acid Is Sold Over The Counter
Noting that Bangladesh has a strong law on the subject, the bench questioned the need for over-the-counter acid sale, considering the availability of substitutes.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 27, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed discontent with the Centre over continuing incidents of acid attacks, observing that its guidelines to curb the illegal sale of acid have failed.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing pleas concerning the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors and regulation of acid sales.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Archana Pathak Dave contended that detailed guidelines were circulated to states, which have framed rules, but implementation remains very weak. The bench sought data on whether acid attacks have increased over time.
The CJI said the court would want to see if there any increase in acid attack crimes with the passage of time. “If it is increasing that means the failure of the policy”, he added.
Justice Bagchi questioned the need for acid to be sold over the counter at all, adding that several inexpensive substitutes are readily available today. “Why must acid remain available in the open market?" he asked. The bench pointed out that Bangladesh has a very strong law on the subject.
They also observed that despite the government’s guidelines, incidents are taking place, and if these are increasing, then that means there is something wrong. “Your guidelines have not achieved the object for which they were framed. That itself is a reason to revisit them," the bench observed, adding that guidelines alone would not be sufficient to tackle the menace, that enforcement accountability of concerned officers would be the key.
The bench told the Centre’s counsel that the government cannot be satisfied merely because guidelines have been issued and the burden has been passed on to the state governments. It asked if the Centre had sought explanations from state governments and fixed accountability on officers and enforcement agencies.
The bench observed that it understands the federal structure and responsibilities assigned to states, and that the Centre may not wish to usurp those responsibilities. “But reminding states of their obligations and ensuring that your guidelines are implemented is also a responsibility you must shoulder," observed the bench.
Dave said she would take instructions on a complete ban or stricter curbs, such as maintaining purchaser records and restricting sale to wholesale outlets. The bench directed that a survivor-centric rehabilitation framework placed on record by an intervening NGO be submitted to the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for examination.
They also said NALSA and the Centre should invite suggestions from all stakeholders, including survivors themselves. The bench then asked authorities to consider shifting an acid attack victim undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to a private room, where her mother could stay with her, before scheduling the matter for hearing after two weeks.
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