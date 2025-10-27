Student Bodies Condemn DU Acid Attack, Demand Swift Justice
ABVP, NSUI, SFI blame Delhi Police, university administration and state government for lax security that especially threatens female students.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The acid attack on a Delhi University student on Sunday has sparked political tensions in the capital, with outrage among political and student organisations.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have strongly condemned the heinous attack and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.
ABVP: Unfortunate, Horrific Incident
The RSS-affiliated ABVP, which holds three of the four central posts in this year's students' union, called the attack unfortunate and horrific, and said it raises serious questions about the safety of female students. The organisation has demanded that the university administration and Delhi Police immediately identify the culprits and take strict action against them.
ABVP state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the acid attack on a DU student outside Lakshmibai College is highly condemnable. "Such incidents are shameful in a society that talks about women's empowerment. The continued negligence of security arrangements in and around the college campus has left female students vulnerable. We demand that the administration immediately investigate CCTV footage, arrest the culprits, and ensure justice for the victim," he said.
NSUI: Police, Government Were Sleeping
The Congress-affiliated NSUI, which holds the vice president's post in this year's students' union, said the incident has raised serious questions about women's safety in Delhi, and put the state BJP government in the dock. NSUI National President Varun Chaudhary said the perpetrators, who threw acid on the DU student in broad daylight, had stalked her, and attacked her when she protested, while "both Delhi Police and the government were sleeping". If BJP truly prioritised women's safety, such incidents would not have occurred, he added.
Chaudhary also pledged the NSUI's support for the victim and her family, and promised to continue the struggle until justice is served. "Delhi cannot be allowed to become a city where female students live in fear. Women have the right to safety, respect, and freedom, not violence and neglect," he said.
SFI: A Systemic Failure
Reacting to the incident, the CPI(M)-affiliated SFI said this wasn't just a crime, but evidence of systemic failure. It said such an attack in the heart of the capital, especially outside a women's college, demonstrates the complete failure of the government, the Delhi Police, and the administrative machinery.
In a statement, the DU unit of the SFI said the incident wasn't an isolated one, but the result of continued negligence and indifference of those in power. They said, "A few years ago, a bottle of acid was recovered from near Miranda House. Even then, concrete safety measures were not taken." the organisation demanded that the culprits be immediately prosecuted and accountability be fixed for the safety of female students around college campuses.
All student organisations demanded that Delhi Police complete the investigation expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice, with exemplary punishment given so that no one dares to commit such a heinous act in the future.
Earlier, Delhi Police, describing the incident, had said, "While the victim was on her way to college, her acquaintance, Mukundpur-resident Jitendra, arrived on a motorcycle with his friends, Ishaan and Armaan. After Ishaan allegedly passed a bottle of acid to Armaan, who threw it on her, the accused fled the scene."
The police also informed that the victim had told them that Jitendra had been stalking her for a while, and that they had had a heated argument about a month ago. A spokesperson said, "A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has inspected the crime scene, after which, based on the victim's statement and the nature of the injuries, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway."
