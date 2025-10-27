ETV Bharat / bharat

Student Bodies Condemn DU Acid Attack, Demand Swift Justice

New Delhi: The acid attack on a Delhi University student on Sunday has sparked political tensions in the capital, with outrage among political and student organisations.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have strongly condemned the heinous attack and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

ABVP: Unfortunate, Horrific Incident

The RSS-affiliated ABVP, which holds three of the four central posts in this year's students' union, called the attack unfortunate and horrific, and said it raises serious questions about the safety of female students. The organisation has demanded that the university administration and Delhi Police immediately identify the culprits and take strict action against them.

ABVP state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the acid attack on a DU student outside Lakshmibai College is highly condemnable. "Such incidents are shameful in a society that talks about women's empowerment. The continued negligence of security arrangements in and around the college campus has left female students vulnerable. We demand that the administration immediately investigate CCTV footage, arrest the culprits, and ensure justice for the victim," he said.

NSUI: Police, Government Were Sleeping

The Congress-affiliated NSUI, which holds the vice president's post in this year's students' union, said the incident has raised serious questions about women's safety in Delhi, and put the state BJP government in the dock. NSUI National President Varun Chaudhary said the perpetrators, who threw acid on the DU student in broad daylight, had stalked her, and attacked her when she protested, while "both Delhi Police and the government were sleeping". If BJP truly prioritised women's safety, such incidents would not have occurred, he added.