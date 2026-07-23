ETV Bharat / bharat

'Achhe Din Comes With A Bill’, Says John Brittas While Referring To Burgeoning Government Debt

New Delhi: ‘Achhe Din’ now comes with a bill. This has been stated by Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas with regard to the burgeoning debt of the Union government.

Brittas said in a social media post, "Union Government debt has ballooned from Rs. 138.66 lakh crore to Rs. 201.17 lakh crore in just 5 years - a 45% jump!!. That means every Indian now carries a Union debt burden of around Rs. 1.36 lakh.”

The figures quoted by him were based on the answer given by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary to a question raised by him. Brittas had sought the quantum and details of debt of the Centre as on date, the details of debt during the last five years, year-wise and category-wise along with the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio in the last five years.

He had also asked about the ratio of debt service to fresh debt receipts during the period, the year-wise current account deficit and fiscal deficit over the last five years and the ratio of fiscal deficit to the GDP during that period.

Based on the reply received by him, Brittas posted on social media, "The ratio of interest payments to fresh debt receipts (fiscal deficit) has climbed drastically from 50.9 per cent in 2021-22 to a staggering 81.8% in 2025-26. In simple terms, ‘for every Rs. 100 of fresh borrowing undertaken through the fiscal deficit, nearly Rs. 82 is required merely to service interest obligations’, leaving a much smaller fiscal space for developmental priorities."

He added, "The claim that borrowings are ‘entirely’ financing asset creation ignores the fiscal reality that interest obligations must necessarily be financed from the Government's overall resources, including borrowed funds where revenues are insufficient.”