'Achhe Din Comes With A Bill’, Says John Brittas While Referring To Burgeoning Government Debt
Union Government debt has ballooned from Rs. 138.66 lakh crore to Rs. 201.17 lakh crore in just 5 years - a 45% jump.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: ‘Achhe Din’ now comes with a bill. This has been stated by Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas with regard to the burgeoning debt of the Union government.
Brittas said in a social media post, "Union Government debt has ballooned from Rs. 138.66 lakh crore to Rs. 201.17 lakh crore in just 5 years - a 45% jump!!. That means every Indian now carries a Union debt burden of around Rs. 1.36 lakh.”
The figures quoted by him were based on the answer given by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary to a question raised by him. Brittas had sought the quantum and details of debt of the Centre as on date, the details of debt during the last five years, year-wise and category-wise along with the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio in the last five years.
He had also asked about the ratio of debt service to fresh debt receipts during the period, the year-wise current account deficit and fiscal deficit over the last five years and the ratio of fiscal deficit to the GDP during that period.
Based on the reply received by him, Brittas posted on social media, "The ratio of interest payments to fresh debt receipts (fiscal deficit) has climbed drastically from 50.9 per cent in 2021-22 to a staggering 81.8% in 2025-26. In simple terms, ‘for every Rs. 100 of fresh borrowing undertaken through the fiscal deficit, nearly Rs. 82 is required merely to service interest obligations’, leaving a much smaller fiscal space for developmental priorities."
He added, "The claim that borrowings are ‘entirely’ financing asset creation ignores the fiscal reality that interest obligations must necessarily be financed from the Government's overall resources, including borrowed funds where revenues are insufficient.”
Brittas ended his post by underling, "Behind the slogans lies a mountain of debt."
According to the information supplied by the Finance Ministry till March 31 this year, the Centre's total debt has climbed up from Rs 138.66 lakh crore in 2021-22 to a provisional figure of Rs 201.17 lakh crores for 2025-26. The debt to GDP ratio has marginally come down from 58.8 to 58.2 during this period.
Meanwhile, the ratio of debt service (interest payment) to fresh debt receipts has climbed up from 50.9 % in 2021-22 to 81.8% in 2025-26 (provisional).
The ministry has stated, "Post Covid, the ratio of debt service (interest payment) to revenue receipts has broadly declined from 41.6% in 2020-21 to 37.6% in 2025-26 (provisional), being indicative of the Government’s ability to finance requirements of debt servicing through revenue receipts. It may also be mentioned that in BE (Budget Estimates) 2026-27, the effective capital expenditure of Rs 17.15 lakh crore is higher than the fresh debt receipts (fiscal deficit) of Rs 16.96 lakh crore of the Government. This implies that borrowings are entirely used for creation of assets."
With regards to the current account deficit, the ministry stated that it has come down from 38.8 billion US dollars in 2021-22 to 25.5 billion US dollars in 2025-26 (provisional).
The fiscal deficit that stood at Rs 1584521 crore in 2021-22 was 1519169 crore in 2025-26 (provisional). Meanwhile, the ratio of the fiscal deficit to the GDP came down from 6.7% in 2021-22 to 4.4% in 2025-26 (provisional). The ministry has underlined that from 2022-23 onwards, this ratio is according to the new GDP series where the base year is 2022-23.
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