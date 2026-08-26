ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Achche Din’ Keep Wrecking Common Person’s Budget: Congress Slams Modi Govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP wants to dodge accountability for its misdeeds through distracting stunts and nonsensical talk, but the Congress and the public would continue to raise questions over inflation.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government over rising prices of essential commodities, saying the “achche din” promised by the BJP have instead left the common person’s budget repeatedly battered by food inflation.

“Take a look at the state of the common man’s kitchen during festivals -- onion prices have risen by up to 59 per cent in a year, Rs 50-60 per kg in many cities; sugar Rs 60-70 per kg, up to Rs 72 per kg in some places; mustard oil over Rs 200 per litre; food inflation 5.52 per cent; wholesale inflation 9.78 per cent,” he said.

"It's been 12 years of BJP government, and the reality of 'achche din' is that sometimes lentils, sometimes vegetables, sometimes oil, sometimes sugar keep wrecking the common person's budget," Kharge said.

The Congress on Monday had attacked the Centre over "skyrocketing" inflation and asked the Modi government, which claims to have ushered in "achche din", to explain how the poor and middle class make ends meet. The opposition party has accused the Modi government of failing to control rising prices of essential commodities and said the public will "remember this and will not forgive."