Accused In Umesh Pal Murder Case Of Prayagraj Found Lodged In Gaya Jail; UP Police Seek His Transit Remand
With Uttar Pradesh Police seeking Mohammad Arman's transit remand, the latter's parents have aired apprehensions about the threat to his life
Published : October 4, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Gaya: An accused in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has been found lodged in Gaya Central Jail. The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrived in Gaya to verify the identity of Mohammad Arman, who was wanted for the last three years and had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest.
Sources said that the Uttar Pradesh Police have moved a local court for his transit remand. On the other hand, the accused’s family have aired apprehensions about the threat to his life. Arman is a resident of the Kathokar Talab area of Gaya.
Umesh Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24, 2023. He was a key witness in the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Raju Pal’s murder case. This incident had raised serious questions about the law and order scenario in Uttar Pradesh.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage released after Umesh Pal's murder showed Arman driving a bike accompanied by another accused, Guddu Muslim, who had fled after shooting the victim.
The murder was linked to the gang of Prayagraj’s mafia leader Atiq Ahmed and his family. The Police investigation had revealed the names of several accused, including Atiq Ahmed's son. Several accused were arrested in this case, with others being killed in Police encounters and some remained at large.
Now, after nearly three years, the Police received information about Arman being lodged in Gaya Central Jail.
With the Police preparing to take him to Uttar Pradesh on a transit remand, his parents have alleged that Arman's life could be in danger. They moved an application in the Gaya court requesting that Armaan be interrogated via video conferencing rather than handing him over to the Uttar Pradesh Police. However, the court did not accept this request.
Arman's father, Mohammed Shami, said that he fears for his son's life. "Many accused in the Umesh Pal murder case have already been killed in Police encounters. My son could be killed in a fake encounter. If an interrogation is to be conducted, it should be done via video conferencing. Mohammad Arman should not be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police. He is innocent," Shami said.
Arman's lawyer, Lalit Kumar Gupta, disclosed that his client has been in Gaya Jail since February 27, 2023. He argued that there are serious concerns about Arman's safety if he is transferred to Uttar Pradesh.
"Arman's life is in direct danger. He could be murdered in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
Also Read