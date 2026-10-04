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Accused In Umesh Pal Murder Case Of Prayagraj Found Lodged In Gaya Jail; UP Police Seek His Transit Remand

Gaya Jail ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: An accused in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has been found lodged in Gaya Central Jail. The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrived in Gaya to verify the identity of Mohammad Arman, who was wanted for the last three years and had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest.

Sources said that the Uttar Pradesh Police have moved a local court for his transit remand. On the other hand, the accused’s family have aired apprehensions about the threat to his life. Arman is a resident of the Kathokar Talab area of ​​Gaya. Umesh Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24, 2023. He was a key witness in the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Raju Pal’s murder case. This incident had raised serious questions about the law and order scenario in Uttar Pradesh. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage released after Umesh Pal's murder showed Arman driving a bike accompanied by another accused, Guddu Muslim, who had fled after shooting the victim. The murder was linked to the gang of Prayagraj’s mafia leader Atiq Ahmed and his family. The Police investigation had revealed the names of several accused, including Atiq Ahmed's son. Several accused were arrested in this case, with others being killed in Police encounters and some remained at large.