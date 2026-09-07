Accused Don't Deserve To Roam In Streets: Supreme Court, On Doctors Being Assaulted In Thane
The bench was hearing pleas challenging a Bombay HC order imposing bail conditions on Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre for assaulting Thane hospital doctors.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 7, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Condemning repeated assaults on medical professionals, the Supreme Court on Monday said “such people don’t deserve to roam the streets”, warning that “things are going from bad to worse”, and stressing that a strong message must be sent to deter others in society.
A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made these observations while seeking a response from Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors at a Thane hospital in July, on a plea challenging his release on bail.
The bench issued notice to Mhatre and sought his reply in three weeks on the plea filed by the state.
"These people don't deserve to roam on the streets. Things are going from bad to worse. There was another incident yesterday in Palghar. Same group of people. Again assaulting doctors. A message should go, and it should be a deterrent for others in the society," the bench observed.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mhatre, contended that it is not the same group of people and he has checked. The bench clarified that it was referring to the political ideology of the attackers.
The bench said same ideology, and asked how can this be justified that they assault them inside their chambers, beat them brutally?
The bench said this is an issue of both law and public order, and they should actually be detained. After hearing submissions, the bench has listed for next hearing on September 28.
The bench was hearing pleas, including the one filed by Mhatre, challenging the orders of the Bombay High Court imposing bail conditions on him. The Shiv Sena corporator was later allowed by the top court to withdraw his appeal.
Earlier, the Apex court observed that the Bombay High Court was "fully justified" in taking suo motu cognisance and staying the bail granted by a trial court to Mhatre and also observed that those attacking doctors do not deserve bail.
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