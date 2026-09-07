ETV Bharat / bharat

Accused Don't Deserve To Roam In Streets: Supreme Court, On Doctors Being Assaulted In Thane

New Delhi: Condemning repeated assaults on medical professionals, the Supreme Court on Monday said “such people don’t deserve to roam the streets”, warning that “things are going from bad to worse”, and stressing that a strong message must be sent to deter others in society.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made these observations while seeking a response from Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors at a Thane hospital in July, on a plea challenging his release on bail.

The bench issued notice to Mhatre and sought his reply in three weeks on the plea filed by the state.

"These people don't deserve to roam on the streets. Things are going from bad to worse. There was another incident yesterday in Palghar. Same group of people. Again assaulting doctors. A message should go, and it should be a deterrent for others in the society," the bench observed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mhatre, contended that it is not the same group of people and he has checked. The bench clarified that it was referring to the political ideology of the attackers.