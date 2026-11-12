ETV Bharat / bharat

Accused Devised Hoax Hijack Plan To Ensure AI Kolkata-Mumbai Flight Gets Cancelled: Cops

Kolkata: The man arrested for leaving a 'hijack note' inside the lavatory of an Air India Kolkata-Mumbai flight at the Kolkata International Airport has confessed during interrogation that he devised a way to ensure the flight gets cancelled, as he did not want to part with his ailing wife, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Pathapratim Nandy (56), was arrested by personnel from the airport police station. He was travelling from Kolkata to Africa via Mumbai for some work.

"We were able to identify the accused by screening the passengers on board the flight and examining handwriting samples. During interrogation, the individual confessed that he did this due to his family situation and mental distress," a police official said.

The official said his objective was to create enough panic on the aircraft to force the cancellation of the flight, thus preventing his departure.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway to determine if there was any other motive behind his attempt to compromise the security of international air travel," he added. The accused is a resident of Sodpur in North 24 Parganas.

When the flight (AI 772) was taxiing on Wednesday around 10:20 am, cabin crew discovered a note in one of the rear lavatories threatening to hijack the aircraft. The pilot immediately relayed an emergency message to Air Traffic Control (ATC), after which a high alert was declared at the airport.