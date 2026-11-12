Accused Devised Hoax Hijack Plan To Ensure AI Kolkata-Mumbai Flight Gets Cancelled: Cops
Pathapratim Nandy (56) confessed to the police that he did not want to leave his wife, who has been battling cancer for a long time.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Kolkata: The man arrested for leaving a 'hijack note' inside the lavatory of an Air India Kolkata-Mumbai flight at the Kolkata International Airport has confessed during interrogation that he devised a way to ensure the flight gets cancelled, as he did not want to part with his ailing wife, police said on Thursday.
The accused, Pathapratim Nandy (56), was arrested by personnel from the airport police station. He was travelling from Kolkata to Africa via Mumbai for some work.
"We were able to identify the accused by screening the passengers on board the flight and examining handwriting samples. During interrogation, the individual confessed that he did this due to his family situation and mental distress," a police official said.
The official said his objective was to create enough panic on the aircraft to force the cancellation of the flight, thus preventing his departure.
"A case has been registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway to determine if there was any other motive behind his attempt to compromise the security of international air travel," he added. The accused is a resident of Sodpur in North 24 Parganas.
When the flight (AI 772) was taxiing on Wednesday around 10:20 am, cabin crew discovered a note in one of the rear lavatories threatening to hijack the aircraft. The pilot immediately relayed an emergency message to Air Traffic Control (ATC), after which a high alert was declared at the airport.
The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay, where CISF personnel, the bomb squad and the dog squad conducted an extensive search spanning several hours. However, no explosives or dangerous items were found.
Subsequently, each of the 105 passengers on board was asked to write the text of the threat note found in the lavatory for examination of their handwriting samples. Experts discovered that the handwriting of Nandi matched the script of the threat note found on the aircraft.
He was immediately detained and taken to the airport police station for questioning, where he confessed to having written the threat note inside the lavatory.
Nandy said he is employed by a private firm and was scheduled to travel to Africa. However, his wife has been battling cancer for a long time. Given her critical situation, he was unwilling to leave his wife behind to travel abroad, despite instructions from his office to do so.
After failing to secure leave or permission from the office to cancel his ticket, Nandy ultimately resorted to this measure, he told the police.
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