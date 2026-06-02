'Accurate, Error-Free Voter List Cornerstone Of Transparent Elections': CEC Gyanesh Kumar During Uttar Pradesh Visit
The CEC was talking to the media after visiting the Kailash Mahadev Temple in Sikandra along with his family.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Agra: Amid opposition parties' criticism of the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said that an “accurate and error-free voter list” serves as the cornerstone of transparent elections.
The CEC was talking to the media on the sidelines of his whirlwind tour to Uttar Pradesh's Agra where he is paying obeisance at various temples after visiting his ancestral home and son-in-law, who is the serving District Magistrate of Agra.
Kumar along with his family visited the ancient Kailash Mahadev Temple in Sikandra, situated along the banks of the Yamuna River on Tuesday morning and performed the 'Dugdhabhishek' (Hindu ritual of milk offering) for Lord Shiva. Subsequently, the Chief Election Commissioner performed the 'Aarti' with his family.
The CEC stated that, following the successful conduct of elections in five states, he had traveled to Agra with his wife, Anuradha, specifically to seek the blessings of his parents. He expressed his hope that upcoming elections would also be conducted with transparency.
“An accurate and error-free voter list serves as the cornerstone of transparent elections. I urge everyone to ensure they obtain their Voter ID cards and to exercise their right to vote in the elections,” Kumar added.
Kumar, who arrived in Agra on Monday, spent approximately 45 minutes at the Kailash Mahadev temple. Subsequently, around 9:30 AM, the Chief Election Commissioner, along with his family, proceeded to the Shri Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple, where he is scheduled to offer prayers before departing for New Delhi.
The Chief Election Commissioner also visited his ancestral home in Vijay Nagar Colony, where he sought the blessings of his mother, Satyavati, and his father, Dr Subodh Kumar.
Additionally, he visited the District Magistrate's (DM) residence to meet his son-in-law, Manish Bansal, who serves as the DM of Agra.
The CEC has been facing criticism by the opposition parties over the SIR exercise especially ahead of the recent state elections in Bihar and West Bengal, both of which were won by the BJP and its allies. The opposition parties allege that SIR is aimed at removing genuine voters to benefit the ruling BJP.
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