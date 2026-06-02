ETV Bharat / bharat

'Accurate, Error-Free Voter List Cornerstone Of Transparent Elections': CEC Gyanesh Kumar During Uttar Pradesh Visit

Agra: Amid opposition parties' criticism of the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said that an “accurate and error-free voter list” serves as the cornerstone of transparent elections.

The CEC was talking to the media on the sidelines of his whirlwind tour to Uttar Pradesh's Agra where he is paying obeisance at various temples after visiting his ancestral home and son-in-law, who is the serving District Magistrate of Agra.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar offers prayers at Kailash Mahadev Temple in Sikandra (ETV Bharat)

Kumar along with his family visited the ancient Kailash Mahadev Temple in Sikandra, situated along the banks of the Yamuna River on Tuesday morning and performed the 'Dugdhabhishek' (Hindu ritual of milk offering) for Lord Shiva. Subsequently, the Chief Election Commissioner performed the 'Aarti' with his family.

The CEC stated that, following the successful conduct of elections in five states, he had traveled to Agra with his wife, Anuradha, specifically to seek the blessings of his parents. He expressed his hope that upcoming elections would also be conducted with transparency.