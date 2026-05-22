Karnataka: Accident Victim Spends 2 Days, 1 Night In Ambulance As Hospitals Deny Treatment, Claiming No ICU Bed, Specialist Doctor
The victim had an accident after his bike skidded, causing serious injuries on his head and face.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: In an incident that highlights the sorry state of Karnataka's emergency health facilities, a young man, seriously injured in a road accident, had to travel 900 km across three districts to seek treatment, spending one-and-a-half days in an ambulance.
Ravi, a resident of Galigandi in Chikkamagaluru taluk, had an accident on May 19 when his bike skidded near Arenuru village, close to Aldur. In the accident, Ravi suffered serious head and facial injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Chikkamagaluru District Hospital after first aid, given at Aldur government hospital. Since his condition was serious, doctors advised taking him to Mangaluru, which is 200 km from Chikkamagaluru, for further treatment.
The ambulance, which carried Ravi, left Chikkamagaluru at 9 am and reached the Wenlock Government Hospital in Mangaluru in the afternoon. Since no ICU bed was available, hospital authorities refused to admit him. Then his family took him to the nearby Father Muller Hospital, only to be denied admission because neither a specialist doctor nor a bed was available, as claimed by his family.
Later, the family went to a private hospital near Suratkal, where they were told Ravi's treatment would cost lakhs of rupees. "The private hospital demanded Rs 80,000 for the treatment," said Prithvi, driver of the ambulance that took him to Mangaluru.
Lacking money for treatment, the helpless family members brought the patient back to Chikkamagaluru hospital. Doctors there suggested the family members take him to NIMHANS Hospital in Bengaluru considering his serious head injury, by which time the family had exhausted all their money.
After learning of Ravi's plight, villagers collected money, paid the ambulance costs and sent him to NIMHANS. Although he reached the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, his admission took place only in the evening and the treatment finally began a day and a half after the accident.
No Value For Lives Of Poor
Speaking about the two-day trauma, Ravi's mother Indra said, "We were made to run from hospital to hospital only to be denied treatment. While one hospital said it had no beds, another said no specialist doctor was available to treat the patient. I spent an entire day in the ambulance with my injured son. If this is the fate of the government hospitals, where should patients from humble backgrounds go? The lives of the poor have no value," teary-eyed Indra said.
Reacting to the incident, Chikkamgaluru District Hospital Surgeon Chandrashekhar Salimath told ETV Bharat that Ravi received preliminary treatment at the Aldur government hospital and then came directly to the Chikkamagaluru District Hospital. "As soon as he arrived, we cleaned the wounds on his head and applied stitches. We also performed a CT scan of his head and face. Since it was a nerve problem, we advised him to go to NIMHANS. However, the family changed their mind midway and went to Mangaluru. After visiting several hospitals there and not getting treatment, they brought him back to Aldur hospital and then to the district hospital. After rechecking his health condition again, we sent him to NIMHANS. According to the information I have at the moment, his health is stable now," Dr Salimath said.
Joseph, a local resident, expressed anguish over the incident. "I feel very sad to see this young man's situation. What kind of society are we living in? There are numerous government and private hospitals in the state. Still the young man did not get timely treatment despite visiting many hospitals. What is the use of paying all these taxes? Those concerned should immediately pay attention to this incident and take remedial actions," he said.