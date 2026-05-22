ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: Accident Victim Spends 2 Days, 1 Night In Ambulance As Hospitals Deny Treatment, Claiming No ICU Bed, Specialist Doctor

Accident victim spent 2 days, 1 night in ambulance as hospitals in Mangaluru refused admission due to lack of beds and specialist doctorsack of treatment in hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Chikkamagaluru: In an incident that highlights the sorry state of Karnataka's emergency health facilities, a young man, seriously injured in a road accident, had to travel 900 km across three districts to seek treatment, spending one-and-a-half days in an ambulance. Ravi, a resident of Galigandi in Chikkamagaluru taluk, had an accident on May 19 when his bike skidded near Arenuru village, close to Aldur. In the accident, Ravi suffered serious head and facial injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Chikkamagaluru District Hospital after first aid, given at Aldur government hospital. Since his condition was serious, doctors advised taking him to Mangaluru, which is 200 km from Chikkamagaluru, for further treatment. The ambulance, which carried Ravi, left Chikkamagaluru at 9 am and reached the Wenlock Government Hospital in Mangaluru in the afternoon. Since no ICU bed was available, hospital authorities refused to admit him. Then his family took him to the nearby Father Muller Hospital, only to be denied admission because neither a specialist doctor nor a bed was available, as claimed by his family. Later, the family went to a private hospital near Suratkal, where they were told Ravi's treatment would cost lakhs of rupees. "The private hospital demanded Rs 80,000 for the treatment," said Prithvi, driver of the ambulance that took him to Mangaluru. Lacking money for treatment, the helpless family members brought the patient back to Chikkamagaluru hospital. Doctors there suggested the family members take him to NIMHANS Hospital in Bengaluru considering his serious head injury, by which time the family had exhausted all their money.