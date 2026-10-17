8 Killed, Over A Dozen Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Ditch On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan's Kota
Police officials say the driver of the vehicle may have fallen asleep, leading to the mishap.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST|
Updated : October 17, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST
Kota: Eight people were killed and over a dozen injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district on Saturday morning.
The accident took place at around 7 am in the Seemlia police station area when a Tempo Traveller going from Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur suddenly went out of control and fell into the rainwater canal about 20 feet below the culvert.
Soon after the mishap, local police reached the spot and pulled out the injured and the bodies of the deceased from the wrecked vehicle. The injured were taken to Medical College New Hospital and MBS Hospital.
Seemlia Police Station In-charge Nand Singh said that the vehicle had crossed the Karadiya toll plaza and was heading towards Sultanpur when the driver seemingly fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. Due to high speed, the vehicle smashed into the divider and plunged straight down into the canal from the middle of the culvert, the officer said.
The collision was so violent that the front part of the Traveller was completely shattered.
"Eight people have died in this road accident, while more than 12 people have been injured. Some of them are in serious condition," another police official said.
Saturday's incident comes weeks after four people were killed and seven injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district after two cars crashed off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and plunged into a 30-foot-deep ditch within hours of each other on Sept. 29. The consecutive accidents left two women from Punjab and two men from Gujarat dead.
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