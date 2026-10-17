ETV Bharat / bharat

8 Killed, Over A Dozen Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Ditch On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan's Kota

The wreckage of the vehicle. ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: Eight people were killed and over a dozen injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place at around 7 am in the Seemlia police station area when a Tempo Traveller going from Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur suddenly went out of control and fell into the rainwater canal about 20 feet below the culvert.

Soon after the mishap, local police reached the spot and pulled out the injured and the bodies of the deceased from the wrecked vehicle. The injured were taken to Medical College New Hospital and MBS Hospital. Seemlia Police Station In-charge Nand Singh said that the vehicle had crossed the Karadiya toll plaza and was heading towards Sultanpur when the driver seemingly fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. Due to high speed, the vehicle smashed into the divider and plunged straight down into the canal from the middle of the culvert, the officer said.