8 Labourers Electrocuted, 3 Injured In Rajasthan Road Construction Accident
The road construction machine touched an 11,000-volt power line during a community project in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Jhunjhunu: At least eight labourers were killed and three others critically injured after a road construction machine struck an overhead 11,000-volt power line in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said.
Officials said the HT wire instantly electrified the aggregate mixing machinery, killing five workers on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
The incident took place in Chhapoli village near Kadam Kund during a community-led road construction project, triggering immense grief and raising serious safety concerns for rural infrastructure works.
District Collector Arun Garg said the injured were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be critical.
"We received information about the accident over the telephone and we are heading to the site. The initial information indicated that the road was being constructed by local residents and that the machinery being used for the work had come into contact with the overhead power line,” he said.
The incident triggered panic among locals, who immediately began rescue efforts and helped transport the injured to a hospital.
Local MLA Bhagwanaram Saini expressed grief over the deaths and said he was also on his way to the accident site. The state’s Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar also expressed condolences over the deaths and described the incident as tragic.
Authorities are assessing the circumstances surrounding the accident and the safety arrangements at the construction site.
More Details to follow...