ETV Bharat / bharat

8 Labourers Electrocuted, 3 Injured In Rajasthan Road Construction Accident

Jhunjhunu: At least eight labourers were killed and three others critically injured after a road construction machine struck an overhead 11,000-volt power line in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said.

Officials said the HT wire instantly electrified the aggregate mixing machinery, killing five workers on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The incident took place in Chhapoli village near Kadam Kund during a community-led road construction project, triggering immense grief and raising serious safety concerns for rural infrastructure works.

District Collector Arun Garg said the injured were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be critical.

"We received information about the accident over the telephone and we are heading to the site. The initial information indicated that the road was being constructed by local residents and that the machinery being used for the work had come into contact with the overhead power line,” he said.