Malnutrition India's Biggest Challenge; Rice And Wheat Not Enough, Says Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Hyderabad: Access to adequate and nutritious food is a key indicator of a nation's progress, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has said, stressing that the rice and wheat distributed through fair-price shops are insufficient to address India's deep-rooted malnutrition problem. He underlined the need to include proteins and vitamins in people's diets and called for the mandatory provision of eggs to schoolchildren.

In an interview with Eenadu–ETV Bharat during a literary festival in Hyderabad, Banerjee said that malnutrition remains India's biggest challenge, with a severe deficiency of proteins in the daily diets of a large section of the population, leading to widespread health issues.

"Eradicating poverty will not be possible if funding for welfare schemes is reduced," Banerjee warned, adding that governments must take the lead in ensuring the availability of nutritious food rich in proteins and vitamins.

Banerjee, an American economist of Indian origin, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2019, along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, for their research on an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

He noted that providing eggs to schoolchildren across the country would be a highly cost-effective way to improve nutrition. Referring to the 2026 Union Budget, which will be presented on February 1 in Lok Sabha, Banerjee said it should focus on effectiveness rather than conventional frameworks.

Is poverty declining in India?