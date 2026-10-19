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Access To Justice Begins At Litigant’s Door: CJI Surya Kant On High Court Bench In Ladakh Capital Leh

CJI Surya Kant unveils the stone plaque during the inauguration of the Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in Leh ( LG Ladakh via ANI Photo )

Srinagar: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in Leh, announcing plans to make it easier for residents of the remote Himalayan region to approach the Supreme Court through video conferencing.

The CJI said the Supreme Court would list matters originating from Ladakh on a single day once adequate video-conferencing facilities were available to lawyers practising before the new Bench. The court would also hear these cases through video conferencing, allowing lawyers from Leh and Kargil to present their arguments without travelling to New Delhi.

The proposed arrangement is aimed at reducing the financial and logistical burden on litigants who often have to travel long distances to pursue their cases.

“I want that Members of Leh and Kargil Bars can argue such cases before the Supreme Court without having to leave Ladakh, sparing litigants the time and cost of a journey to Delhi,” Kant said in his presidential address at the inauguration ceremony held at the High Court Complex in Melangthong, Leh.

The CJI said the initiative would help ensure that geographical isolation did not prevent residents of Ladakh from accessing the country's highest court.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled the difficulties faced by residents who had to approach a High Court located beyond the Great Himalaya. During winter, air travel was often the only means of reaching the court, adding to the cost and complexity of pursuing legal claims.

He referred to litigants from vulnerable sections of society, including widows seeking pension benefits, mothers trying to reunite with their children and senior citizens pursuing insurance claims. For many, the cost of travelling to court could exceed the lawyer's fee, while others were unable to approach the High Court at all.

The inauguration marks an important institutional development for a region where mountainous terrain, harsh winters and long distances have historically complicated access to judicial services.

Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019, following the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The High Court subsequently came to be known as the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

However, the CJI said that including Ladakh in the court's name did not necessarily mean that its people could easily access its services. "The High Court has today crossed the passes to reach Ladakh, instead of asking the people of Ladakh to cross the passes to reach it," he said.

The remark highlighted the purpose of establishing a judicial facility within the region rather than requiring litigants to negotiate difficult terrain to seek legal remedies.

The President promulgated a regulation on August 28 allowing the establishment of the Ladakh circuit bench, paving the way for the new judicial arrangement.

The chief justice stressed that the new Bench should serve the entire Union Territory and not be seen as an institution meant only for Leh. He said the Bench belonged as much to Kargil as to Leh, adding that its purpose would be fulfilled only when residents across Ladakh considered it their own.