Access To Justice Begins At Litigant’s Door: CJI Surya Kant On High Court Bench In Ladakh Capital Leh
CJI said the Supreme Court would list matters originating from Ladakh on a single day once adequate video-conferencing facilities were available
Published : October 19, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in Leh, announcing plans to make it easier for residents of the remote Himalayan region to approach the Supreme Court through video conferencing.
The CJI said the Supreme Court would list matters originating from Ladakh on a single day once adequate video-conferencing facilities were available to lawyers practising before the new Bench. The court would also hear these cases through video conferencing, allowing lawyers from Leh and Kargil to present their arguments without travelling to New Delhi.
The proposed arrangement is aimed at reducing the financial and logistical burden on litigants who often have to travel long distances to pursue their cases.
“I want that Members of Leh and Kargil Bars can argue such cases before the Supreme Court without having to leave Ladakh, sparing litigants the time and cost of a journey to Delhi,” Kant said in his presidential address at the inauguration ceremony held at the High Court Complex in Melangthong, Leh.
The CJI said the initiative would help ensure that geographical isolation did not prevent residents of Ladakh from accessing the country's highest court.
Addressing the gathering, he recalled the difficulties faced by residents who had to approach a High Court located beyond the Great Himalaya. During winter, air travel was often the only means of reaching the court, adding to the cost and complexity of pursuing legal claims.
He referred to litigants from vulnerable sections of society, including widows seeking pension benefits, mothers trying to reunite with their children and senior citizens pursuing insurance claims. For many, the cost of travelling to court could exceed the lawyer's fee, while others were unable to approach the High Court at all.
The inauguration marks an important institutional development for a region where mountainous terrain, harsh winters and long distances have historically complicated access to judicial services.
Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019, following the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The High Court subsequently came to be known as the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
However, the CJI said that including Ladakh in the court's name did not necessarily mean that its people could easily access its services. "The High Court has today crossed the passes to reach Ladakh, instead of asking the people of Ladakh to cross the passes to reach it," he said.
The remark highlighted the purpose of establishing a judicial facility within the region rather than requiring litigants to negotiate difficult terrain to seek legal remedies.
The President promulgated a regulation on August 28 allowing the establishment of the Ladakh circuit bench, paving the way for the new judicial arrangement.
The chief justice stressed that the new Bench should serve the entire Union Territory and not be seen as an institution meant only for Leh. He said the Bench belonged as much to Kargil as to Leh, adding that its purpose would be fulfilled only when residents across Ladakh considered it their own.
The emphasis on both districts comes amid the challenges of delivering public services across a geographically vast and sparsely populated region. The new judicial facility is intended to bring court services closer to residents who might otherwise face substantial travel expenses and delays.
The CJI also expressed hope that the Bench would encourage more young people from Ladakh to enter the legal profession. He said the region should eventually produce legal professionals who could rise to serve as judges.
Situated at an altitude of approximately 3,500 metres above sea level, the new Bench occupies a challenging geographical setting. Kant, however, said its significance should be measured not by its altitude but by its proximity to the people it serves.
The CJI called for the wider use of technology to make judicial services accessible to people living in remote villages. Electronic filing, video conferencing and text-message notifications can help litigants follow proceedings and communicate with the legal system without repeatedly travelling long distances.
The proposed use of video conferencing at the Supreme Court level would also give lawyers based in Ladakh an opportunity to argue cases before the apex court while remaining in the region.
At the same time, Kant cautioned against allowing technology to become another obstacle for people unfamiliar with computers or online procedures. He stressed the need for facilitation centres, including e-Sewa Kendras, to help litigants navigate electronic filing and other court-related services.
The CJI also called for stronger legal aid mechanisms to ensure that financial hardship did not prevent people from seeking justice.
He emphasised the importance of awareness camps in villages, para-legal volunteers, access to lawyers without cost, Lok Adalats and timely compensation for survivors of crime. “Access to justice, after all, begins not in the Court's compound, but at the litigant's door,” he said.
Kant said the High Court’s Legal Services Committee must work with the Ladakh Legal Services Authority to reach people who were still waiting for justice. His remarks underscored the need to combine the establishment of judicial infrastructure with outreach programmes that help people understand their rights and obtain legal assistance.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Supreme Court judges Justices M M Sundresh, PS Narasimha and Arun Palli, along with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati.
Attorney General R Venkataramani and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena were also present.
The CJI recalled his visit to Ladakh in March, when he inaugurated new District Court complexes in Leh and Kargil. The opening of the Ladakh Bench marks another step in bringing judicial institutions closer to residents of the Union Territory.
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