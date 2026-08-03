Accept 'Live Together', Bring It Under 'Cruelty In Marriage' Purview; As Same-Sex Has Been Decriminalised: Supreme Court
The bench clarified that only those relationships that are "closest to marriage itself" shall be entitled to the protection of Section 498A of the IPC.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that just as same‑sex relations were once criminalised and stigmatised, but have now been decriminalised and recognised as naturally occurring, living together before marriage is no longer unusual or unacceptable. Expanding Section 498A of the IPC, which penalises cruelty by a husband or his relatives, the Apex court held that the provision would also apply to partners in live‑in relationships as well.
A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said that in earlier days, marriage was perceived as the only method by which two individuals could live together for a lifetime, and doing so without that was considered taboo.
It said that marriage was considered to be sacrosanct; which is undoubtedly changing now. “Living together, prior to marriage, is not unheard of or unacceptable anymore, in the same way that same sex relations — once criminalised and deemed to be a mental illness — have now been decriminalised and recognised as naturally occurring,” the bench said in its 77-page judgment.
The bench stressed that this is an evolution of societal standards. In the words of early 20-th century American jurist Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr, this is the law ‘adopting new principles from life at one end’ and ‘sloughing off’ old ones at the other end, it added.
The bench said those relationships that are in the nature of marriage and also have the requisite intent to marry are the closest to marriage itself, shall be entitled to the protection of this Section. “This specific requirement, in our view, is what will differentiate a ‘relationship in the nature of marriage’ as it is understood for the purposes of the Domestic Violence (DV) Act, 2005, which inherently is a legislation of civil nature, vis-à-vis the provision that concerns us, which imputes criminal liability,” said the bench.
The justices also said that if a woman is in a domestic setup even prior to marriage, which, obviously, to a certain extent, is a reality today in urban areas, the protection given to married woman should be given to them as well. “Cruelty, any which way, does not check at the door, whether the house it enters is that of a married woman or not. Once it enters, its propensity to destroy is aggravated,” it said.
The bench said that it is held, therefore, that a woman in a “relationship in the nature of marriage” shall be protected under Section 498A, giving the word “husband” a purposive interpretation, keeping in view the reformative, corrective and socially beneficial intent of the Section.
The bench said not a single person goes into a relationship knowing or anticipating that cruelty may be meted out to them. It said when a couple sets out on their journey, it is always with the best of intentions and to bring joyfulness of all forms.
“With the passage of time, however, some relationships may go down this troublesome path. The law must provide for the same. This distinction between ‘married’ and ‘live-in relationship in the nature of marriage’, in as much as it relates to the protection envisaged by Section 498A, has no rational nexus with the object of preventing domestic violence, and is as such offensive to Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” the bench said.
The justices said the safeguards against arrest and other factors shall be strictly applied, and no person in a relationship “in the nature of marriage”, having been accused of committing cruelty against a woman, being either the live-in partner “in the nature of marriage” or his relative, shall be arrested without preliminary inquiries.
The Apex court held that Section 498A applies to “live-in relationships” that qualify as “relationships in the nature of marriage”, with the intent to marry being established as an intrinsic part thereof.
The observations were made while upholding a decision of the Karnataka High Court. The High Court refused to quash proceedings for cruelty against the petitioner-husband, who claimed exemption from prosecution under Section 498A of the IPC, arguing that the provision is not applicable to live-in relationships.
The allegations are that the accused-appellant and respondent No. 2 (woman) were married as per Hindu customs and rituals in October 2010, and since then, were residing in Bengaluru. Come 2016, however, the marriage of the parties hit rocky waters, leading up to the present appeal.
The difference between the parties’ rests on a fundamental point: Whether they were married or not. The accused-appellant contended that they were not married at all, and as such, no question arose regarding the application of Section 498A. Respondent No. 2 submitted that they had been in a valid, subsisting marriage, and therefore, all sections in which the appellant has been charged, are actually maintainable.
The High Court held that the expression “husband” in Section 498A of the IPC is not confined to a man in a legally valid marriage, but extends to one who enters into a marital relationship that is void or voidable, as also to a live-in relationship that bears the attributes of marriage, so long as the essential ingredients of cruelty as defined in the explanation to the section are satisfied.
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