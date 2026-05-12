ETV Bharat / bharat

'Accept Economy Has Turned Fragile Instead Of Blaming West Asia Conflict': Raj Thackeray On PM Modi's Austerity Appeal

Drawing a parallel with former PM late Manmohan Singh, he said "Manmohan Singh was the Reserve Bank governor and a scholar too, yet he would sit with many experts, hold discussions, and listen to them. You haven't even run a simple business, so how will you understand this? Your Mann Ki Baat has gone on long enough—now listen to the Mann Ki Baat of real economic experts too."

Pointing out at the devaluation of the Rupee, Thackeray said, "Since you assumed office as Prime Minister, the Rupee has undergone significant devaluation; explain to us, what caused this? Furthermore, during your ten-year tenure, three Governors of the Reserve Bank resigned; tell us why did they step down?"

In two successive posts on his X handle, Thackeray slammed PM Modi, saying, "My request to the Prime Minister is that all this talk of moral appeals and the people bearing the burden has become meaningless. Let us once accept that the economy has become strong on the surface but weak from within, and don't just pin the blame on the Iran-Israel war!".

Mumbai: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation to implement austerity measures, the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray said it was time to acknowledge that the economy has become fragile instead of blaming the US-Israel-Iran conflict. He said that the PM should start austerity measures from his own party and tell country how the present situation can be resolved.

The MNS chief asked what will be done about the PM and his colleagues parading around the country with convoys of hundreds of vehicles.

Thackeray pointed out, this was not the first time the oil prices have spiralled high and yet no such measures were announced in the past. Citing examples of oil price hikes during 2008, 2011–2012 at the time of the Arab Spring and 2013–2014, he said, "The price per barrel once again hovered between $90 and $100. During three or four of these instances, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, and on one occasion, Modi himself held the office. Neither Manmohan Singh nor Modi issued such an appeal back then. Why, then, is it being done now?"

Speaking of freebies that are now ingrained in Indian politics, especially during the elections, he blamed the PM for encouraging the 'revdi' (freebies) culture that has led to the collapse of the economy. "The very revdi culture, (politics of freebies) that the Prime Minister ridiculed has, in fact, been the means by which elections have been won, whether it was the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, the subsequent elections in Bihar and West Bengal, or any other polls, by distributing these very freebies. In Maharashtra, the Ladki Bahin Yojana has brought the state's economy to the brink of collapse," he said.

He welcomed the austerity measures announced by the PM for consuming petrol and diesel but questioned the timing of the announcement, demanding to know as to why these were not implemented during the recent Assembly elections. "Why did it not occur to him earlier, during the election campaigns and roadshows in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other states, when millions of litres of petrol and diesel were squandered while transporting hundreds of thousands of people from across the country to those respective states?"

Referring to late Lal Bahadur Shastri, who made a similar appeal during the time of Pakistan war, Thackeray sad that the former PM had himself put it into action. "Will such an action be taken by the Prime Minister herself and will it be carried out by the people of his party? If this is done, the country too will follow suit. In the coming times, the government will have to sharply increase the prices of petrol and diesel, and preparations for that are already underway. Once the prices rise, people will automatically reduce their usage because they won't be able to afford it," he added.

On Sunday, addressing a programme in Telangana, PM Modi had urged citizens to adopt austerity measures to reduce fuel consumption and conserve foreign exchanges amidst rising fuel prices and economic uncertainty linked to West Asia conflict.