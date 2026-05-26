ACB Unearths Massive Disproportionate Assets Owned By TTD Chief Y V Subba Reddy's Former PA, Chinnappanna
Since arresting Chinnappanna on Monday morning, ACB sleuths have been raiding his properties.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Amaravati/Vishakapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has found that Kaduru Chinnappanna — the personal assistant (PA) to former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y V Subba Reddy, and a key accused in the adulterated ghee supply to Tirumala case — had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income on a massive scale during the YCP government's tenure.
ACB sleuths have been raiding Chinnappanna's properties since Monday morning after arresting him.
The ACB established that Chinnappanna, who served as a Special Liaison Officer at AP Bhavan in Delhi between October 16, 2019 and June 1, 2024, drawing a monthly salary of Rs 75,000, purchased assets worth crores of rupees in upmarket localities of Visakhapatnam, like Rushikonda, Parawada, and Tagarapuvalasa, as well as in Tadepalli in Guntur district.
ACB sleuths also discovered his huge investments in the stock market that run into several lakhs. Having registered a case of disproportionate assets against Chinnappanna, ACB officials over the past two days have been conducting raids at his residence, as well as at those of his family members and relatives.
Searches were conducted in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Krishnalanka in Vijayawada, and Tadepalli in Guntur district. Relevant documents were seized during these operations.
ACB officials arrested Chinnappanna early Monday morning at his sister's residence in Edida village, Mandapeta mandal. After his production before the ACB court in Visakhapatnam, the presiding judicial officer remanded him to judicial custody until June 8. Thereafter, he was transferred to Visakhapatnam Central Prison.
Rs 8-12 Crore Villa In Pebble Beach Towers
During the raids, ACB sleuths discovered an agreement signed by Chinnappanna with Blue Nile Developers Private Limited to purchase a villa in the upscale 'Pebble Beach Towers' located in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam. This villa is valued at approximately Rs 8-12 crores. ACB sources said a purchase agreement was executed following the payment of a Rs 2 crore advance.
In 2023, he reportedly purchased five plots, each measuring 160 square yards, in Tagarapuvalasa, near Visakhapatnam. In 2024, he purchased three 160-square-yard plots in Marripalem, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli district.He also purchased Flat No. 304 in KPR Residency, Tadepalli, Guntur district. Investments amounting to Rs 45.15 lakhs were made in the stock market.
In addition to these, a Mahindra XUV 700 car and a Vespa scooter were seized.
ACB officials have preliminarily assessed the book value of these total illicit assets to be Rs 2.76 crores. However, based on open market values, their worth would run into tens of crores.
Does Chinnappanna Own These, Or Was He A Benami Proxy?
Chinnappanna had served as a Personal Assistant (PA) to Y V Subba Reddy from the very beginning. Immediately after the YCP came to power in 2019, he was appointed Special Liaison Officer at the AP Bhavan in Delhi. He was assigned to this position solely to draw a salary from the government exchequer. In reality, however, Chinnappanna continued to serve Subba Reddy as his personal assistant (PA).
Although Subba Reddy served as the Chairman of the TTD for four years during the YCP regime, Chinnappanna effectively called the shots in TTD affairs. He also alleged playing a pivotal role in supplying adulterated ghee to Tirumala. He is also accused of demanding bribes of Rs 25 per kilogram from dairy representatives in exchange for securing the ghee supply contract and accepting bribes totaling up to Rs 50 lakhs from Jagmohan Gupta, the Managing Director of Premier Agrifoods, through Hawala channels. All these details came to light during the investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with handling the adulterated ghee supply case.
The SIT determined that between 2019 and 2024, Chinnappanna earned only Rs 65 lakhs in income through his salary; however, his bank accounts received deposits totaling Rs 4.69 crores during these years, of which Rs 4.64 crores was subsequently diverted to various other accounts. Now, in light of the substantial illicit assets recently unearthed during ACB raids, suspicions are mounting regarding the source of these funds. It remains to be ascertained whether all these assets truly belong to Chinnappanna or if someone else acquired them by using him as a benami (proxy). Chinnappanna is set to be taken into custody and interrogated regarding these matters.
Acquisitions Began After Subba Reddy's Appointment As YCP In-Charge
In 2022, Vijayasai Reddy, who had been serving as the YCP in-charge for the North Andhra region, was relieved of those duties, and Y V Subba Reddy took over the responsibility. During that period, Chinnappanna resided in Visakhapatnam alongside Subba Reddy and would accompany him on his trips to Delhi.
The ACB identified that the majority of the assets Chinnappanna acquired in Visakhapatnam were registered either in his own name or in the names of his family members. All of them were purchased predominantly during 2023 and 2024.
It has been confirmed that Chinnappanna began purchasing valuable land parcels in Visakhapatnam precisely from the time Subba Reddy assumed charge as the YCP in-charge for the North Andhra region. The ACB is currently conducting an investigation into this specific angle as well.
Also Read:
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- Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case: Probe Reveals TTD Ex-Chief's PA Obtained Special Favours
- TTD Introduces Re-Entry Facility To End Long Queues Of Devotees
- TTD Denies Social Media Claims Of Chaos In Tirumala, Says Darshan Arrangements Running Smoothly