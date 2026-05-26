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ACB Unearths Massive Disproportionate Assets Owned By TTD Chief Y V Subba Reddy's Former PA, Chinnappanna

Amaravati/Vishakapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has found that Kaduru Chinnappanna — the personal assistant (PA) to former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y V Subba Reddy, and a key accused in the adulterated ghee supply to Tirumala case — had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income on a massive scale during the YCP government's tenure.

ACB sleuths have been raiding Chinnappanna's properties since Monday morning after arresting him.

The ACB established that Chinnappanna, who served as a Special Liaison Officer at AP Bhavan in Delhi between October 16, 2019 and June 1, 2024, drawing a monthly salary of Rs 75,000, purchased assets worth crores of rupees in upmarket localities of Visakhapatnam, like Rushikonda, Parawada, and Tagarapuvalasa, as well as in Tadepalli in Guntur district.

ACB sleuths also discovered his huge investments in the stock market that run into several lakhs. Having registered a case of disproportionate assets against Chinnappanna, ACB officials over the past two days have been conducting raids at his residence, as well as at those of his family members and relatives.

Searches were conducted in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Krishnalanka in Vijayawada, and Tadepalli in Guntur district. Relevant documents were seized during these operations.

ACB officials arrested Chinnappanna early Monday morning at his sister's residence in Edida village, Mandapeta mandal. After his production before the ACB court in Visakhapatnam, the presiding judicial officer remanded him to judicial custody until June 8. Thereafter, he was transferred to Visakhapatnam Central Prison.

Rs 8-12 Crore Villa In Pebble Beach Towers

During the raids, ACB sleuths discovered an agreement signed by Chinnappanna with Blue Nile Developers Private Limited to purchase a villa in the upscale 'Pebble Beach Towers' located in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam. This villa is valued at approximately Rs 8-12 crores. ACB sources said a purchase agreement was executed following the payment of a Rs 2 crore advance.

In 2023, he reportedly purchased five plots, each measuring 160 square yards, in Tagarapuvalasa, near Visakhapatnam. In 2024, he purchased three 160-square-yard plots in Marripalem, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli district.He also purchased Flat No. 304 in KPR Residency, Tadepalli, Guntur district. Investments amounting to Rs 45.15 lakhs were made in the stock market.

In addition to these, a Mahindra XUV 700 car and a Vespa scooter were seized.