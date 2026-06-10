ETV Bharat / bharat

7 Flats, 2 Houses And 19 Acres Of Land: Telangana R&B Engineer-in-Chief Arrested In Disproportionate Assets Case

Telangana Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) Mohan Naik and the valuables seized by ACB on Tuesday. ( Special Arrangement )

According to officials, assets worth Rs 17.94 crore were identified during the raids. However, the value of the properties in the open market is estimated to be more than Rs 150 crore.

The ACB on Tuesday arrested Telangana Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) Mohan Naik in a disproportionate assets case after conducting simultaneous searches at 16 locations.

Hyderabad/Nizamabad: Glittering gold biscuits, huge bank balances, bundles of cash, piles of assets and foreign liquor bottles were found during raids conducted by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials at the properties of a senior government official in Telangana.

ACB Joint Director Praveen Kumar said searches were conducted at Mohan Naik's residence and offices following allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

"We conducted searches in Hyderabad and Nizamabad. Cash, gold, gold biscuits and property documents were seized. Mohan Naik has been arrested and will be produced before the court," he said.

After being produced before the court, Mohan Naik was remanded to 14 days judicial custody and shifted to Cherlapally jail.

Mohan Naik, a resident of Mullangi Panchayat in Dichpalli Mandal of Nizamabad district, joined government service 29 years ago and held several key positions in the Roads and Buildings Department.

He had earlier served as Superintending Engineer in Nalgonda and Nizamabad and also worked in the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation and TGMSIDC (Telangana Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation).

After being appointed Chief Election Officer (CEO) in August last year, he later became Managing Director of the Telangana Road Development Corporation and was subsequently promoted as Engineer-in-Chief (ENC).

There are allegations that he played a key role in sanctioning bills for major projects and was involved in collecting commissions from contractors in various infrastructure works.