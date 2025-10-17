Academicians Reject UGC's New Curriculum; Call It Unscientific, Regressive
Faculty members, students, and scholars from institutions across the country participated at the round table discussion organised by AISEC's Karnataka chapter on Thursday.
Bengaluru: A group of leading educationists from across Karnataka and other states came together in Bengaluru to voice their concern over the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draft Learning Outcome-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF).
The round table discussion, organised by the Karnataka chapter of All India Save Education Committee (AISEC), took place at the Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka Hall. Faculty members, students and scholars from several institutions attended the meeting.
Presiding over the discussion, Prof A Murigeppa, former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi Kannada University, questioned the rationale behind including elements such as shlokas, panchangas, and vastu in a modern curriculum. “In the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), our education system must remain objective and forward-looking. Curriculums should never become tools for political influence.”
V N Rajashekhar, vice-president of AISEC, Karnataka, who moderated the meet, emphasised that the UGC had overstepped its role. “Formulating the curriculum is the prerogative of individual universities, not the UGC. By imposing a single framework across the country, the UGC has infringed upon university's autonomy. The LOCF, in its current form, promotes an unscientific mindset and could drag our education system centuries backward.”
Experts Question Academic Validity, Scientific Basis
Several academicians spoke critically about the academic quality and scientific basis of the LOCF. Prof R Ramanujam, a mathematician and professor at Azim Premji University, described the curriculum as “outdated and unscientific,” adding that “it must be rejected in its entirety.”
Prof Soumitro Banerjee, former director of IISER, Kolkata and recipient of the Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Award, said the framework neglects fundamental subjects. “No student can become a mathematician through this LOCF. It ignores the basics—algebra, geometry, arithmetic—and fills the syllabus with irrelevant topics in the name of the Indian knowledge system. So-called ‘Vedic mathematics’ neither belongs to the Vedic era nor represents mathematics. While we should celebrate our historical contributions, we cannot prepare students for today’s challenges using outdated ideas,” Banerjee said.
Manjunath Krishnapur, mathematics professor at IISc, questioned the credibility of the draft itself. “It looks like this document was generated by ChatGPT. Many references don’t even exist. More than a thousand mathematicians have signed a petition demanding withdrawal of the LOCF in mathematics and calling for an autonomous committee of experts to create a new framework.”
He pointed out that some topics proposed in the draft, such as “Philosophy of Indian Mathematics” and “Kalaganana,” have no mathematical relevance. “Subjects like Panchanga breed unscientific thinking and lack the basic foundations of mathematics,” he added.
Concerns Over Autonomy, Corporatisation, Secularism
Speakers also warned that the LOCF poses a threat to educational autonomy and secular principles.
Prof Tarun Kanti Naskar, retired professor from Jadavpur University and All India Secretary of AISEC said restoring academic independence should be the top priority. “We must uphold the legacy of thinkers like Vidyasagar, who fought for modern, secular, and democratic education,” he said.
Prof. Naskar also raised concerns about the lack of funding and infrastructure. “Universities today run with only 25% percent permanent staff. Without adequate teachers, textbooks or facilities, no curriculum can succeed,” he said. Prof. Naskar further announced that AISEC would hold a “People’s Parliament on Education” in Bengaluru on January 24, 2026, to discuss a democratic alternative to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Dr A R Vasavi, former faculty at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, questioned the intent behind the UGC’s centralisation of curriculum design. “Why is the UGC dictating what universities should teach? The repeated emphasis on ‘Bharatiya’ elements distorts history and undermines inclusivity.”
Paul Neuman, historian and principal of St Joseph’s Evening College, added that the LOCF furthers both “centralisation and saffronisation.” He argued that the framework undermines subaltern languages and cultures by projecting Hindi and Sanskrit as dominant discourses. “It disregards the contributions of Dravidian, Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh traditions. This is not a secular curriculum and should be rejected outright,” he added.
Dr S Chandrashekar Shetty, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, underlined that personal beliefs should remain separate from academic instruction. “Everyone has faith in something, but education must stay secular and democratic,” he said.
Echoing this sentiment, Prof L Jawahar Nesan, former Vice-Chancellor of JSS Technological University, Mysuru, criticised lack of consultation. “Curriculum design must be based on debate and discussion. Introducing texts like Manusmriti, which promotes caste and gender discrimination, is unacceptable in a modern education system,” he said.
The meeting concluded with a collective call for the immediate withdrawal of the draft LOCF and the restoration of university autonomy. Among those present were Abdul Subhan, educationist and director of Falcon Group of Institutions, along with many other academicians and researchers.
Participants agreed that India’s education system must promote scientific thinking, equity and academic freedom, values they say are endangered by the current draft of the UGC curriculum framework.
