ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Contents Drafted Collectively’: Academicians Dissociated Over Drafting Of Controversial NCERT Chapter Moves SC

New Delhi: Three academics, barred from contributing their expertise after a controversy over an NCERT textbook chapter containing "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary, moved the Supreme Court on Monday to clarify their position. They stressed that the content was drafted collectively, with no single individual exercising sole authority.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The counsel representing the three experts -- Professor Michel Danion and his associates Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar – contended before the bench that they had a "lot of credibility" and were not some "fly-by-night persons."

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Kumar, submitted that the court's comments have caused them great prejudice. The senior counsel pressed that they have filed applications to explain their stance. The CJI asked Sankaranarayanan, "Are you defending your actions?" Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Michel Danion, said that his client has also filed an explanation.

Senior advocate J Sai Deepak, representing Suparna Diwakar, submitted that the sum and substance of the application is that this was a collective process and no individual had the sole say or authority.

"Class 6, Class 7 textbooks also deal with issues faced by the legislature, executive and the Election Commission of India (ECI). The argument was that the judiciary was singled out. Those issues have also been dealt with. We want to show the court the process," argued the counsel for the experts.

It was argued before the bench that the endeavour is to show the court the new pedagogy that has come as per the National Education Policy, including other issues.