‘Contents Drafted Collectively’: Academicians Dissociated Over Drafting Of Controversial NCERT Chapter Moves SC
Advocate J Sai Deepak submitted that the sum and substance of application is that this was a collective process and no individual had sole authority.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Three academics, barred from contributing their expertise after a controversy over an NCERT textbook chapter containing "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary, moved the Supreme Court on Monday to clarify their position. They stressed that the content was drafted collectively, with no single individual exercising sole authority.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The counsel representing the three experts -- Professor Michel Danion and his associates Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar – contended before the bench that they had a "lot of credibility" and were not some "fly-by-night persons."
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Kumar, submitted that the court's comments have caused them great prejudice. The senior counsel pressed that they have filed applications to explain their stance. The CJI asked Sankaranarayanan, "Are you defending your actions?" Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Michel Danion, said that his client has also filed an explanation.
Senior advocate J Sai Deepak, representing Suparna Diwakar, submitted that the sum and substance of the application is that this was a collective process and no individual had the sole say or authority.
"Class 6, Class 7 textbooks also deal with issues faced by the legislature, executive and the Election Commission of India (ECI). The argument was that the judiciary was singled out. Those issues have also been dealt with. We want to show the court the process," argued the counsel for the experts.
It was argued before the bench that the endeavour is to show the court the new pedagogy that has come as per the National Education Policy, including other issues.
Sankaranarayanan pressed that Kumar himself was an advocate and has appeared before this court, while seeking time to be heard. After hearing submissions, the bench directed that the application be taken on record. The bench said it would hear them after two weeks.
The bench also recorded the submission of Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, that a committee comprising former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra, former attorney general KK Venugopal and Prakash Singh, who is vice chancellor of Garhwal University, has been constituted to review the contents of the revised chapter.
The apex court noted that the committee will collaborate with the National Judicial Academy at Bhopal, headed by former apex court judge Justice Aniruddha Bose. The bench also noted that NCERT had issued a notification dated April 2 reconstituting the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC), a high-powered committee for the preparation of the national syllabus and teacher learning material. The committee will comprise 20 distinguished members, with MC Pant serving as its chairman.
The apex court has scheduled the suo motu case for hearing after two weeks. In March this year, the apex court directed the Centre and all state governments to disassociate from the experts.
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