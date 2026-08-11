ETV Bharat / bharat

Academic Merit, Not Jail Term, Should Be The Basis To Read Umar Khalid’s Book, Says Mother Sabiha Khanum

New Delhi: Underlining that the academic worth of her son's recently published PhD thesis should be judged independent of his long years of incarceration, Sabiha Khanum, mother of Umar Khalid, said on Tuesday that the book is an indicator of his profound preoccupation with the problems of Adivasis and marginalised sections.

Addressing a panel discussion organised to launch the book Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, authored by Khalid, Sabiha Khanum said that the period of 2016, during which her son conducted his PhD thesis work amid legal and media attention and was eventually arrested, was a difficult one.

While an academic thesis usually sees only a few people read it, including his supervisor and examiners, the number of people reading her son’s thesis in the form of a book in various parts of India and abroad makes her extremely happy despite his absence.

"The last thing I imagined was that thousands of people would read the thesis," Khanum said, adding that there were pressures from the police, media, and the court for their family in 2016. "A particular image of Khalid has been formed in the media," said Khanum, adding that public images created through media influence society to date.