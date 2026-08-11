Academic Merit, Not Jail Term, Should Be The Basis To Read Umar Khalid’s Book, Says Mother Sabiha Khanum
Sabiha Khanum said that 2016, when Umar conducted his PhD thesis work amid legal and media attention and was eventually arrested, was a difficult year.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Underlining that the academic worth of her son's recently published PhD thesis should be judged independent of his long years of incarceration, Sabiha Khanum, mother of Umar Khalid, said on Tuesday that the book is an indicator of his profound preoccupation with the problems of Adivasis and marginalised sections.
Addressing a panel discussion organised to launch the book Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, authored by Khalid, Sabiha Khanum said that the period of 2016, during which her son conducted his PhD thesis work amid legal and media attention and was eventually arrested, was a difficult one.
While an academic thesis usually sees only a few people read it, including his supervisor and examiners, the number of people reading her son’s thesis in the form of a book in various parts of India and abroad makes her extremely happy despite his absence.
"The last thing I imagined was that thousands of people would read the thesis," Khanum said, adding that there were pressures from the police, media, and the court for their family in 2016. "A particular image of Khalid has been formed in the media," said Khanum, adding that public images created through media influence society to date.
She gave an account of the difficulties he had to face during his research and shared that Khalid wrote his thesis under immense stress and legal pressures, and it was accepted in the university only after intervention from the court.
She appealed to the readers that people should not read the book out of sympathy for the fact that the author is behind bars, but people should read the book to know about his research and issues that he raised on behalf of the downtrodden and minority sections of society.
Reflecting their extreme distress at his continued incarceration, Khanum commented that at the time of Khalid’s arrest under the UAPA, they had expected the whole procedure to take about two years. With almost six years having now elapsed, she pointed out that although the family believes in the justice system, the entire experience has been a very difficult one for them.