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Abusive Outburst In SC Prompts Litigant’s Removal

The incident took place before partial working day bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe, when the litigant adopted an unusually confrontational tone.

Abusive Outburst In SC Prompts Litigant’s Removal
File photo of Supreme Court (AFP)
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By Sumit Saxena

Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST

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Updated : July 10, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: In a dramatic episode on Friday, a litigant appearing in person was forcibly removed from the Supreme Court after allegedly hurling abuses and throwing his legal papers during a hearing of his petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order.

The incident occurred before a partial working day bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe. At the beginning of the hearing, the litigant adopted an unusually confrontational tone that surprised the judges.

"Mr judicial servant. I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the ACP Lucknow," the litigant, who was wearing a black coat without a lawyer’s band, said while addressing the bench. "You are ordering me? You are ordering us?" asked Justice Viswanathan, who was apparently surprised by the litigant’s conduct before the bench.

"That is all from my side. Everything is on record," the litigant said. Later, he hurled an unparliamentary abuse before allegedly throwing his case papers into the air.

A security person immediately rushed towards the litigant. Security personnel immediately overpowered and removed him from the courtroom. The bench proceeded with the hearing of the remaining cases on the cause list. No immediate order regarding the incident has been passed in the open court so far.

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Last Updated : July 10, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT
ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT
MAN HURLING ABUSES
MAN THREW PAPERS DURING HEARING
ABUSIVE OUTBURST IN SC

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