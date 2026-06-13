ETV Bharat / bharat

'Absolutely No Regret': Tharoor Slams Marco Rubio Statement On Meeting With Jaishankar

New Delhi: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took exception to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement on his meeting with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

In a post on X, Tharoor said the US statement on the meeting "contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives in US attack on oil tankers travelling through the strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command had confirmed that its aircraft had fired two Hellfire missiles at the engine room of the MT Settebello as it sailed through the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday.

Tharoor said, "Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?"

He asked, "Why couldn’t a non-compliant commercial vessel have been stopped using other, non-lethal means? Is it not possible to disable a ship's propulsion or steering without firing missiles targeted to kill civilian crew members?"