'Absolutely No Regret': Tharoor Slams Marco Rubio Statement On Meeting With Jaishankar
Tharoor said US statement on the meeting contains no condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives in US attack on oil tankers.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST|
Updated : June 13, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took exception to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement on his meeting with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
In a post on X, Tharoor said the US statement on the meeting "contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives in US attack on oil tankers travelling through the strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command had confirmed that its aircraft had fired two Hellfire missiles at the engine room of the MT Settebello as it sailed through the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday.
Tharoor said, "Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?"
He asked, "Why couldn’t a non-compliant commercial vessel have been stopped using other, non-lethal means? Is it not possible to disable a ship's propulsion or steering without firing missiles targeted to kill civilian crew members?"
Tharoor said, "Practically every merchant ship navigating these crucial waters has Indian crew on board. Are they all considered fair game for US missiles now?" The Congress MP said the approach of India towards the deaths of Indian seafarers' is unacceptable and he hoped Jaishankar "had said so to Marco Rubio".
Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2026
Why couldn’t a non-compliant commercial vessel have been… pic.twitter.com/heUIOGuulG
Chairman, Media & Publicity Deptt. AICC Pawan Khera too India's response to the deaths of Indian sailors. In a post on X, Khera said, "India should have demanded – and received – an unconditional apology for the killing of three young Indian sailors in an American military strike. Instead, Secretary Rubio reportedly chose to issue a warning, declaring that failure to comply with the orders of the U.S. military “will not be tolerated.” That is the language of command, not contrition".
India should have demanded – and received – an unconditional apology for the killing of three young Indian sailors in an American military strike.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) June 13, 2026
Instead, Secretary Rubio reportedly chose to issue a warning, declaring that failure to comply with the orders of the U.S. military… pic.twitter.com/5BSoYnVqyl
He said, "There was no acknowledgement of the lives lost, no acceptance of responsibility, and no apology. What makes the episode even more embarrassing was New Delhi’s response. Rather than calling the strike what it was, the External Affairs Minister merely observed that lethal actions against commercial shipping are “not justified.” “Not justified”? That is the phrase you use for an overpriced airport sandwich, not for a military strike that kills civilians".
Khera said, "The appropriate words for America's actions are: illegal, reckless, and unacceptable. Instead, we got the kind of carefully sterilised euphemism that manages to offend no one – except the families of the dead".
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