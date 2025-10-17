ETV Bharat / bharat

'Absolute Rank Scam, Powerful People Involved': SC On Encroachment On Lands Acquired For Rajasthan Housing Board

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said encroachment on lands acquired for the Rajasthan Housing Board was an "absolute rank scam" and there are powerful people involved, which despite court orders do not allow the land to be released.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench said this is an absolute rank scam and there have been dozens of orders of the Rajasthan High Court earlier that you can't regularise these constructions, you can't regularise these possessions. “The land is of the housing board. Every one, right from top to bottom, is in connivance…”, said the bench

Justice Mehta said, “Many benches have tried to ensure that the land is released. These powerful people behind this scam, they don't let it happen…”. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing Rajasthan, referred to the high court order and said there were around 5,000 houses there.

The bench said it is a serious matter which the high court has taken cognisance of, and the high court has asked the state to consider demolishing these illegal constructions.

The apex court told the state’s counsel to approach the high court and give its explanation. "You better take instructions otherwise we will continue it from here and ensure that everything is demolished", said Justice Mehta.