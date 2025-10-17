'Absolute Rank Scam, Powerful People Involved': SC On Encroachment On Lands Acquired For Rajasthan Housing Board
The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Rajasthan government challenging an August 20 order of the high court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said encroachment on lands acquired for the Rajasthan Housing Board was an "absolute rank scam" and there are powerful people involved, which despite court orders do not allow the land to be released.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench said this is an absolute rank scam and there have been dozens of orders of the Rajasthan High Court earlier that you can't regularise these constructions, you can't regularise these possessions. “The land is of the housing board. Every one, right from top to bottom, is in connivance…”, said the bench
Justice Mehta said, “Many benches have tried to ensure that the land is released. These powerful people behind this scam, they don't let it happen…”. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing Rajasthan, referred to the high court order and said there were around 5,000 houses there.
The bench said it is a serious matter which the high court has taken cognisance of, and the high court has asked the state to consider demolishing these illegal constructions.
The apex court told the state’s counsel to approach the high court and give its explanation. "You better take instructions otherwise we will continue it from here and ensure that everything is demolished", said Justice Mehta.
The apex court orally remarked that it was a scam of proportions that "we can't even start thinking", and added that the entire scheme of the housing board was encroached upon, and lands were taken into possession by land grabbers, property dealers and whatnot.
The bench said it is not keen to entertain the plea filed by the state government and it can allow it to withdraw its plea. “Or you want us to monitor, we can start monitoring from here," the bench told Bhati. The apex court observed that the matter was still pending before the high court.
The apex court allowed the state to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the high court for appropriate relief. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Rajasthan government challenging an August 20 order of the high court.
The high court had put on hold the operation of a March 12, 2025 order passed by the government for regularising illegal colonies set up on the land which was acquired for the Rajasthan Housing Board. The high court had also directed that encroachments made on the land in question needed to be demolished. The high court had said that proper action was also required to be taken against the concerned officers who allowed such illegal constructions.
