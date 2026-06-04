ETV Bharat / bharat

Absolute Incompetence of BJP Unmasked by NFHS-6 Data: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday claimed that "absolute incompetence"of the BJP has been "unmasked" by the NFHS-6 data and alleged that the Modi government has betrayed India's women and children on healthcare and nutrition.

Kharge said the BJP has a five-step formula to hide its "sins". He accused the BJP of burying selected data, abandoning the vulnerable, advertising "Sabka Saath" and "Amrit Kaal", manipulating the narrative and protecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PR at all costs.

"Not only does the Modi government betray India's women and children on healthcare and nutrition, but it also deliberately hides crucial data which exposes its failures!" Kharge said on X.