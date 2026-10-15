Absconding Navy Espionage Accused Nabbed At Delhi Airport Upon Return From Saudi Arabia
Srinivas's arrest follows the investigation into the alleged transmission of sensitive naval information to Pakistan’s intelligence agency.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Amaravati: Kadari Srinivas, a Visakhapatnam resident accused of allegedly leaking Indian Navy secrets to Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been arrested by the Visakhapatnam police with the assistance of the Andhra Pradesh Counter-Intelligence wing and central intelligence agencies, officials said on Wednesday.
Srinivas, who had been absconding in connection with the case, was taken into custody at Delhi airport on October 11 when he arrived from Saudi Arabia. He was produced before a court in Visakhapatnam on October 12 and remanded to judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Visakhapatnam Central Prison.
A case concerning the alleged leakage of sensitive naval information was registered at Malkapuram police station, under the Visakhapatnam Commissionerate in October last year.
The police had arrested the prime accused, Bongu Ravi, at the time. During the investigation, authorities identified Srinivas, a resident of Scindia New Colony in Visakhapatnam, as another accused and found that he was in Saudi Arabia. A Look-Out Circular (LOC) was subsequently issued against him to facilitate his apprehension.
According to the details of the case, Ravi and Srinivas were employed by a TD Engineering company operating within the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. An alleged ISI agent, posing as a woman named "Angel Payal" on Facebook, befriended Ravi and claimed to work for a shipping and logistics company based in Dubai.
The woman allegedly gained Ravi’s confidence before seeking details and photographs of ships and submarines stationed at the Naval Dockyard. She reportedly offered him large sums of money in exchange for the information, drawing him into what investigators described as a honey trap.
Ravi and Srinivas allegedly supplied the requested information and photographs to the woman. In return, substantial amounts of money were deposited into Ravi’s bank accounts, from which he allegedly shared a portion with Srinivas.
The Visakhapatnam police have already filed a charge sheet in connection with the case. Srinivas's arrest follows the investigation into the alleged transmission of sensitive naval information to Pakistan’s intelligence agency.
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