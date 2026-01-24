ETV Bharat / bharat

Abrupt Transfer Of Sambhal CJM 'Direct Assault On Judicial Independence', Alleges Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over the transfer of Vibhanshu Sudheer, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that it is a direct 'assault on judicial independence'.

The grand old party has also urged the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress' chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera said, "The BJP government has once again laid bare its most lethal, anti-people, anti-constitutional, authoritarian and brutally autocratic character by openly subverting the democratic institutions of the country. The abrupt transfer of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sambhal, Vibhanshu Sudheer, is not an administrative act, it is a calculated act of institutional vandalism and a direct assault on judicial independence."

He alleged the BJP has perfected a dangerous and cynical political formula- "manufacture communal tension, unleash state violence, protect the perpetrators, and then crush any institution that dares to demand accountability".

Referring to violence in Sambhal, the senior Congress leader said, "Sambhal is not an exception. It is the latest victim of this deliberate and deeply sinister strategy. The communal violence in Sambhal was not spontaneous. It was the direct outcome of the BJP government's politics of hatred, polarisation and impunity. "