Abrupt Transfer Of Sambhal CJM 'Direct Assault On Judicial Independence', Alleges Congress
The party said the BJP has perfected the cynical formula of manufacturing communal tension and unleashing state violence while protecting the perpetrators.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over the transfer of Vibhanshu Sudheer, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that it is a direct 'assault on judicial independence'.
The grand old party has also urged the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress' chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera said, "The BJP government has once again laid bare its most lethal, anti-people, anti-constitutional, authoritarian and brutally autocratic character by openly subverting the democratic institutions of the country. The abrupt transfer of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sambhal, Vibhanshu Sudheer, is not an administrative act, it is a calculated act of institutional vandalism and a direct assault on judicial independence."
He alleged the BJP has perfected a dangerous and cynical political formula- "manufacture communal tension, unleash state violence, protect the perpetrators, and then crush any institution that dares to demand accountability".
Referring to violence in Sambhal, the senior Congress leader said, "Sambhal is not an exception. It is the latest victim of this deliberate and deeply sinister strategy. The communal violence in Sambhal was not spontaneous. It was the direct outcome of the BJP government's politics of hatred, polarisation and impunity. "
He said, "Instead of acting as a constitutional government bound by law, the BJP actively fostered communal divisions, shielded those spreading hatred, and responded with discriminatory, insensitive and violent state repression, deepening the fault lines between Hindu and Muslim communities."
मैंने आपको गुजरात का उदाहरण दिखाया है, जहां डीजी वंजारा, माया कोडनानी या बाबू बजरंगी जैसे तमाम लोगों को जज बदलकर राहत दी गई।— Congress (@INCIndia) January 24, 2026
वहीं, एक दूसरा मॉडल भी है, जिसमें मोटा भाई जज का ट्रांसफर कहीं और ही कर देते हैं।
ऐसा मॉडल लोकतंत्र और इंसाफ के लिए बेहद घातक है। ऐसे में जब वकील समुदाय… pic.twitter.com/z7HTnfeWnX
Mentioning transfer of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, the senior Congress leader said, "The so-called 'double-engine' BJP government has gone even further. It has attempted to intimidate, domesticate, and ultimately capture the judiciary itself. Its objective is clear, to install a section of judicial personnel vetted on impermissible tests of loyalty, ideology and political obedience to the BJP. The transfer of Vibhanshu Sudheer is a textbook example of how the ruling party has hijacked the judicial system to serve its political interests."
He claimed during the Sambhal violence, the police administration resorted to 'indiscriminate and reckless' firing, resulting in the death of three people.
"On January 9, as Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sambhal, Sudheer directed the registration of an FIR against controversial police officer Anuj Chaudhary, who was then serving as Circle Officer, Sambhal, along with other police personnel, in connection with the firing incident. Instead of allowing the judicial process to proceed, the BJP government ensured that the judge was swiftly removed," Khera said.
He alleged the transfer is "clearly punitive action, intended to send a chilling message to the judiciary. It sends out the message-act against the BJP’s police machinery, and you will pay the price".
