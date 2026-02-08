ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Abolition Of Revenue Deficit Grant Leads To Financial Crisis In Himachal Pradesh’, Says Finance Secretary

Shimla: Presenting a grim scenario, the Finance Department of Himachal Pradesh has stated that the government treasury will be unable to provide dearness allowance (DA) in the coming days. It has also been stated that in the future, the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) will have to be considered for new recruitments instead of the Old Pension Scheme. This comes in the face of the Sixteenth Finance Commission abolishing the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) on which the hill state’s economy has largely relied.

Finance secretary Devesh Kumar presented the harsh facts leaving everyone worried during his presentation before the Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and representatives of the ruling and opposition parties.

Himachal Pradesh is stuck in a debt trap. According to the Finance Department report, the loan limit is Rs 10,000 crore. An amount of Rs 13,000 crore is needed to repay the loan and interest in the next financial year. Now, Rs 3,000 crore will have to be paid from the budget, Kumar said.

He stated that after the RDG ends, the DA for the employees will have to be frozen and the government will not be able to pay arrears.

“When the OPS was implemented, Himachal Pradesh faced the burden of an additional loan of Rs 1,800 crore. The UPS will have to be considered for future employee recruitment. Additionally, posts lying vacant for two years will have to be abolished. The government is in no position to recruit new employees. Currently, the existing staff will have to be rationalised. It is recommended to close 30% of existing institutions. The government is in no position to start any new projects. Many state schemes will have to be discontinued,” he said.

He added, “The central government has set up a new pay commission and Punjab will also implement it. The situation in Himachal is such that we cannot even consider a pay revision, let alone a new one. We will not be able to provide any subsidy to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). It is advisable to charge water and electricity bills. The Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) subsidy will also have to be reduced to zero.”