ETV Bharat / bharat

5 Years After Buddha's '235:30' Remark, Bengal Reduced CPI(M) To Dust: Abhishek, Responding To Suvendu's 'BJP 208' Jibes

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee on Friday defiantly attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata during a party rally. In response to Suvendu's frequent proclamations that the BJP has secured 208 seats in the recent Assembly elections, the All-India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) invoked a remark made by former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, when the late CPI(M) leader had said: "We are 235, they are 30."

The TMC No 2 went on to add, "Within five years of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee making that remark, the people of Bengal reduced the CPI(M) to dust. For you (Suvendu) too, the beginning of the end has started. Five years from now, you won't be visible even with a telescope. In a democracy, the police do not have the final say. Nor do political leaders. It is the ordinary, hardworking people who decide."

Speaking from the stage set up on Cathedral Road to mark the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's foundation day and celebrate Rakhi Purnima, Abhishek asserted that let alone touch Mamata Banerjee, if the BJP had the guts, they should first try fighting against the students and the youth.

He remarked that Trinamool could not be suppressed through threats involving central agencies, dismissed speculation of him fleeing abroad, before lashing out at party turncoats, calling them "traitors" and ruling out their return to the TMC.

At the outset of his speech, he raised the issue of student movements across the country, stating, "Student movements have shaken the entire nation. Even the 'zamindars' of Delhi have been forced to bow down before the student and youth community." Criticising the BJP's 'politics of division', he expressed hope that the festival of Rakhi would further strengthen communal harmony.

Targeting some former party leaders, Abhishek made it clear that defectors would under no circumstances be allowed back into the TMC. He declared, "I say this with full confidence: Not a single traitor will be taken back by the party in future. Whatever Mamata Banerjee decides will be accepted as the final word."