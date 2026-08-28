5 Years After Buddha's '235:30' Remark, Bengal Reduced CPI(M) To Dust: Abhishek, Responding To Suvendu's 'BJP 208' Jibes
"No return for traitors; am not fleeing abroad," says TMC No 2 at TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day-cum-Rakhi rally in Kolkata.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee on Friday defiantly attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata during a party rally. In response to Suvendu's frequent proclamations that the BJP has secured 208 seats in the recent Assembly elections, the All-India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) invoked a remark made by former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, when the late CPI(M) leader had said: "We are 235, they are 30."
The TMC No 2 went on to add, "Within five years of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee making that remark, the people of Bengal reduced the CPI(M) to dust. For you (Suvendu) too, the beginning of the end has started. Five years from now, you won't be visible even with a telescope. In a democracy, the police do not have the final say. Nor do political leaders. It is the ordinary, hardworking people who decide."
Speaking from the stage set up on Cathedral Road to mark the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's foundation day and celebrate Rakhi Purnima, Abhishek asserted that let alone touch Mamata Banerjee, if the BJP had the guts, they should first try fighting against the students and the youth.
He remarked that Trinamool could not be suppressed through threats involving central agencies, dismissed speculation of him fleeing abroad, before lashing out at party turncoats, calling them "traitors" and ruling out their return to the TMC.
At the outset of his speech, he raised the issue of student movements across the country, stating, "Student movements have shaken the entire nation. Even the 'zamindars' of Delhi have been forced to bow down before the student and youth community." Criticising the BJP's 'politics of division', he expressed hope that the festival of Rakhi would further strengthen communal harmony.
Targeting some former party leaders, Abhishek made it clear that defectors would under no circumstances be allowed back into the TMC. He declared, "I say this with full confidence: Not a single traitor will be taken back by the party in future. Whatever Mamata Banerjee decides will be accepted as the final word."
Responding to recent speculation in certain sections of the media regarding a trip to the US; wherein it was claimed that he had left the country carrying 25 bags, Abhishek lashed out at media outlets that reported the story and alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had waived bank loans worth Rs 22,000 crore for the owner of that same media organisation.
Reassuring party workers, he said, "Media will show you many things. They will claim that Abhishek Banerjee has fled or is absconding. But do not believe a word of it, until you see my dead body draped in the party flag. My resolve is ten times stronger than theirs."
He once again voiced strong criticism regarding the use of Central investigative agencies for political motives. He declared, "The battle is on. I will show them what I am made of. Unleash your ED, CBI, Kolkata Police, West Bengal Police, STF, and CID. Use all the power you have. Even then, I will chant 'Joy Bangla', 'Joy Hind', and 'Long live Mamata Banerjee'; I will never bow my head."
He also sharply criticised the BJP for attempting to illegally remove the signboard of a Trinamool party office. Beyond political attacks, he slammed the Modi government over rising prices of essential commodities.
He presented statistics, illustrating how prices of everything from sugar, onions, and lemons to petrol and diesel, are becoming unaffordable for the common people. Citing the state's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme as example, he remarked, "Despite the 'double-engine' government and Modi Babu's support, they fail to provide 'Lakshmir Bhandar' (replaced by Annapurna Bhandar) benefit to 1.5 crore women; that is the difference between us and the BJP."
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