ETV Bharat / bharat

Abhishek Banerjee Urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Not To Recognise Any TMC Faction

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha Abhishek Banerjee wrote to Speaker OM Birla, urging him not to accord any recognition, status or facility to any group claiming to be a separate faction of the party amid speculations of some rebel MPs planning to meet him.

The letter dated June 10 was submitted on Sunday by TMC MPs Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad at Birla's residence at 10 Akbar Road in New Delhi.

Amid the mounting rebellion by its lawmakers following the TMC's debacle in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the dissident camp has claimed support of 22 MPs who will meet the Speaker on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.

The letter by Banerjee to Birla. (ETV Bharat)

Banerjee requested in the letter that his submission be placed on record that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) be treated as a single political party represented in the House only through its duly authorised leader and whip, and that the party be allowed to present its case before any decision is taken on any communication from dissident MPs.

"Treat the AITC as a single political party represented in the House solely through its duly authorised Leader and Whip, and decline to accord any recognition, status, or facility to any purported separate group or faction of the AITC. Afford the AITC an opportunity of being heard before any decision is taken on any communication of the nature referred to above, should the same be received," Banerjee mentioned in the letter.