Abhishek Banerjee Urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Not To Recognise Any TMC Faction
The dissident camp has claimed the support of 22 MPs who will meet the Speaker on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha Abhishek Banerjee wrote to Speaker OM Birla, urging him not to accord any recognition, status or facility to any group claiming to be a separate faction of the party amid speculations of some rebel MPs planning to meet him.
The letter dated June 10 was submitted on Sunday by TMC MPs Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad at Birla's residence at 10 Akbar Road in New Delhi.
Amid the mounting rebellion by its lawmakers following the TMC's debacle in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the dissident camp has claimed support of 22 MPs who will meet the Speaker on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.
Banerjee requested in the letter that his submission be placed on record that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) be treated as a single political party represented in the House only through its duly authorised leader and whip, and that the party be allowed to present its case before any decision is taken on any communication from dissident MPs.
"Treat the AITC as a single political party represented in the House solely through its duly authorised Leader and Whip, and decline to accord any recognition, status, or facility to any purported separate group or faction of the AITC. Afford the AITC an opportunity of being heard before any decision is taken on any communication of the nature referred to above, should the same be received," Banerjee mentioned in the letter.
He also contended that any merger claim would require both a merger of the political party and the support of two-thirds of legislators, and that satisfying only one of these conditions would not be sufficient under the law.
Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress reserves its right to initiate proceedings under the anti-defection law against any conduct violating the provisions of the Tenth Schedule.
However, the rebel MPs have claimed that it enjoys the backing of a majority of the party's parliamentary strength. Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said two more Lok Sabha members were expected to join the faction shortly, which would take its strength in the House to 22.
"We are meeting the Speaker tomorrow (Monday) and will seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc," she told reporters before leaving for Delhi.
The battle for control over the TMC is being fought simultaneously in the West Bengal Assembly. Last week, 64 of the party's 80 MLAs broke away and secured recognition as a separate legislative formation from Speaker Rathindra Bose, with Ritabrata Banerjee being recognised as the Leader of Opposition.
However, that decision has been challenged by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction before the Calcutta High Court, which has sought the Speaker's explanation on how an expelled party member can be elected the Opposition leader.
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