ETV Bharat / bharat

Abhishek Banerjee Moves SC Seeking Permission To Travel Abroad For Eye Treatment

New Delhi: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has moved the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Calcutta High Court denying him permission to travel abroad for eye treatment. Banerjee has challenged the July 20 order passed by a single-judge bench of the high court. The matter is yet to be listed for hearing.

The high court said it was not inclined to allow the petitioner to travel abroad while the investigation was underway. Justice Bhattacharyya said several reputed eye clinics exist in Kolkata.

Justice Bhattacharyya orally observed that the TMC MP should appear before the head of ophthalmology at the state-run SSKM Hospital, who will decide whether Banerjee's eye issue can be treated there.

Earlier, the high court extended Banerjee's interim protection from coercive action until October 6 in a case connected to the alleged intimidatory statements he made during the West Bengal assembly election campaign.