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Abhishek Banerjee Moves SC Seeking Permission To Travel Abroad For Eye Treatment

Banerjee has challenged the July 20 order passed by a single-judge bench of the High Court. The matter is yet to be listed for hearing.

Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee (File/IANS)
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By Sumit Saxena

Published : July 30, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has moved the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Calcutta High Court denying him permission to travel abroad for eye treatment. Banerjee has challenged the July 20 order passed by a single-judge bench of the high court. The matter is yet to be listed for hearing.

The high court said it was not inclined to allow the petitioner to travel abroad while the investigation was underway. Justice Bhattacharyya said several reputed eye clinics exist in Kolkata.

Justice Bhattacharyya orally observed that the TMC MP should appear before the head of ophthalmology at the state-run SSKM Hospital, who will decide whether Banerjee's eye issue can be treated there.

Earlier, the high court extended Banerjee's interim protection from coercive action until October 6 in a case connected to the alleged intimidatory statements he made during the West Bengal assembly election campaign.

HC judge Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Banerjee to cooperate with the probe and not travel abroad without the court's permission as previously ordered.

The judge extended the interim protection to Banerjee until October 6, or until further orders, whichever is earlier and said the TMC national general secretary's plea for modification of conditions for granting him interim protection will be heard in August, but did not fix a specific date.

Banerjee sought quashing the FIR over his alleged comments against leaders and workers of a rival party at a public meeting on April 27 in the run-up to the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls.

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TMC
SUPREME COURT
ABHISHEK BANERJEE TRAVEL PERMISSION
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

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