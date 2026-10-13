Abhijit Dipke Questions Govt For Defending Gyanesh Kumar, Lashes Out At Jantar Mantar Denotification
The CJP chief, who arrived at Santuk Pimpri village in Hingoli Sunday night to perform his grandmother's last rites, also hit out at Delhi Police.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Hingoli: The political atmosphere is heating up over issues concerning the country's democratic system, the role of the Election Commission, the responsibility of the Supreme Court, and the 'INDIA bloc' protests in Delhi.
Addressing reporters at his native village in Hingoli, Maharashtra, CJP chief Abhijit Dipke on Monday leveled serious allegations against the Central government regarding the removal of Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites. He also launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the government fears not the specific protest venue itself, but the very idea of the public rising up in protest.
Echoing the words of his CJP colleagues, he said, "Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself. The dictator's problem was never the protest site. It was the very idea of people protesting," the CJP founder asserted.
Dipke, who arrived at Santuk Pimpri village in Hingoli late Sunday night, following the death of his grandmother, hit out at the Delhi Police over his detention and treatment.
He stated that if Narendra Modi believes removing Jantar Mantar from the list will halt protests, he is mistaken. Jantar Mantar is not merely a location in Delhi; it is a symbol of resistance and protest. Therefore, imposing restrictions on a single site cannot suppress the voice of protest. On the contrary, he warned that the entire country would transform into a 'Jantar Mantar,' with protests erupting at various locations across Delhi.
Commenting on the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Dipke said he did not wish to comment further on the functioning of institutions like the Supreme Court or the Election Commission at this moment. However, he questioned the actions of the Election Commission, noting that the Supreme Court had recently stated that maintaining law and order was not its responsibility.
"Youth are being assaulted, journalists are being assaulted, even MPs are being assaulted by Delhi Police. What makes Gyanesh Kumar so indispensable to Modi that he is willing to wage war against everyone just to protect him?" Dipke wrote on X.
He also alleged that in West Bengal, after voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls, the stance being taken was that if they could not vote now, they should vote later. Raising the issue of voters' rights, Dipke asked: "If voters are being advised to vote later, will the Supreme Court similarly tell Narendra Modi not to contest the election this time but to do so in the next cycle?"
He welcomed the protest organised by the INDIA bloc in Delhi on Monday. Describing the protest as significant and absolutely essential, he emphasised the need for all Opposition parties in the country to unite and stage such demonstrations.
He noted that as a coalition of Opposition parties, they bear a crucial responsibility in a democracy to raise issues concerning the public, and to hold the government accountable. He also expressed the hope that such protests would continue across the country until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.
Also Read:
- Delhi: Saurav Das, Ajinkya Shinde, Ashutosh Ranka Detained At Jantar Mantar
- Close Jantar Mantar, And Thousands Will Emerge Everywhere: Activists, Leaders Lambast Decision To De-notify Jantar Mantar
- CJP Highlights Assault On Protesters During Detainment, Internet Shutdowns
- Delhi HC Agrees To Hear On Tuesday Plea Against 'Closure' Of Jantar Mantar As Protest Site