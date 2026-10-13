ETV Bharat / bharat

Abhijit Dipke Questions Govt For Defending Gyanesh Kumar, Lashes Out At Jantar Mantar Denotification

Hingoli: The political atmosphere is heating up over issues concerning the country's democratic system, the role of the Election Commission, the responsibility of the Supreme Court, and the 'INDIA bloc' protests in Delhi.

Addressing reporters at his native village in Hingoli, Maharashtra, CJP chief Abhijit Dipke on Monday leveled serious allegations against the Central government regarding the removal of Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites. He also launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the government fears not the specific protest venue itself, but the very idea of ​​the public rising up in protest.

Echoing the words of his CJP colleagues, he said, "Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself. The dictator's problem was never the protest site. It was the very idea of people protesting," the CJP founder asserted.

Dipke, who arrived at Santuk Pimpri village in Hingoli late Sunday night, following the death of his grandmother, hit out at the Delhi Police over his detention and treatment.

He stated that if Narendra Modi believes removing Jantar Mantar from the list will halt protests, he is mistaken. Jantar Mantar is not merely a location in Delhi; it is a symbol of resistance and protest. Therefore, imposing restrictions on a single site cannot suppress the voice of protest. On the contrary, he warned that the entire country would transform into a 'Jantar Mantar,' with protests erupting at various locations across Delhi.

Commenting on the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Dipke said he did not wish to comment further on the functioning of institutions like the Supreme Court or the Election Commission at this moment. However, he questioned the actions of the Election Commission, noting that the Supreme Court had recently stated that maintaining law and order was not its responsibility.