ETV Bharat / bharat

Abhijeet Dipke's Parents Relieved, Want Him To Return Home

Recalling the day the agitation began, Anita said she cried out of worry and pain. "Today, the tears in my eyes are of happiness," she said.

"I was worried all the time. I had sleepless nights. Every morning, I was scared to even look at my phone, fearing I would see a disturbing video. I would immediately call his friends to ask if he was safe," said Anita. Abhijeet's friends reassured her, telling her that he became emotional whenever he learnt that she was worried, and they were always by his side, taking care of him.

Speaking to media at her home in Maharashtra's Anita said Abhijeet's honesty won and it was made possible with the support of youth who stood along with him. Anita said she had been worried about Abhijeet since he returned to India and launched the agitation over the NEET paper leak issue.

Abhijeet's mother, Anita said she wants her son to come home early. "If he does not come, we will go and bring him back. I will hug him tightly and perform an aarti for him. The last time he was here, he did not allow me to do that, saying he was not some prominent person," she said.

Calling Pradhan's resignation the victory of youth, Anita said thousands of youngsters worked tirelessly to make the campaign successful. She, however, felt her son was unlikely to launch a political party and would instead continue working in the social sector.

Abhijeet's father Bhagwanrao Dipke said the family lived under constant fear ever since his son launched the CJP despite having no political background. "We were all worried when he took the political plunge. He went against my wishes. Nobody in our family had any political background," he said.

File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with Abhijeet Dipke (IANS)

They had even requested Abhijeet not to return to India from the United States in June, fearing he might be arrested. "We were so scared that during the initial days we left home and stayed in Konkan. We were under tremendous pressure. There were threats of physical harm to us," Bhagwanrao said. The anxiety took a toll on their health, he said.

"We became so weak that we could barely stand. We were eating barely one roti a day. We could neither eat properly nor sleep. He was attacked twice during the agitation," Bhagwanrao said. Watching a police official pulling down Abhijeet's microphone on July 20, he was reminded of a battle scene from the film "Border".

"I felt if my Abhijeet fell into the hands of the police, he would not survive. By God's grace, he is safe. I honestly feel he should now come home and stay with us," he said.

Commenting on Pradhan's resignation, Bhagwanrao said the Union minister showed "a big heart" by stepping down while asking students to focus on their education. "This should not be seen as anybody's victory or defeat. Leaving such a high post requires a big heart. Even while resigning, he thought about the interests of students," he said.

Bhagwanrao said he was unsure what Abhijeet's next political step would be. "He had earlier worked with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and has seen politics closely. I personally do not like politics, so I have no idea what he will do next. But I will be with him," Bhagwanrao said.