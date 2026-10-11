ETV Bharat / bharat

'He Would've Come': Abhijeet Dipke's Parents Say Son Not Informed Of Grandmother's Death; Delhi Police Rebuts

Abhijeet Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke. ( IANS screengrab )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's parents have alleged that their son was not informed about his grandmother's death on Saturday, a claim Delhi Police has rebutted.

Dipke and his colleagues Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained from inside an aircraft on Sunday morning soon after they landed in Delhi to participate in the proposed CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The three were held at an undisclosed location before being produced in front of an executive magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station Sunday morning. The magistrate released the three on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with the condition that they would maintain peace and good behaviour for one year. While Dipke was being detained on Saturday morning, his grandmother Savitribai Dipke passed away at her native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. Speaking to the media, Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, alleged her son was not informed of the demise since he would have come immediately had he known about it.