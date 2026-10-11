'He Would've Come': Abhijeet Dipke's Parents Say Son Not Informed Of Grandmother's Death; Delhi Police Rebuts
While Dipke was being detained on Saturday morning, his grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, passed away around the same time at her native village in Maharashtra.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's parents have alleged that their son was not informed about his grandmother's death on Saturday, a claim Delhi Police has rebutted.
Dipke and his colleagues Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained from inside an aircraft on Sunday morning soon after they landed in Delhi to participate in the proposed CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The three were held at an undisclosed location before being produced in front of an executive magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station Sunday morning. The magistrate released the three on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with the condition that they would maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.
Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026. A bail bond as Surety Bond of ₹50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026
While Dipke was being detained on Saturday morning, his grandmother Savitribai Dipke passed away at her native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.
Speaking to the media, Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, alleged her son was not informed of the demise since he would have come immediately had he known about it.
"We have not been able to contact him. Delhi Police is lying. If he got the news, he would have come immediately...we have put the last rites on hold for him," Anita said.
Hingoli, Maharashtra: Mother of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Anita Dipke, says, "What crime had he committed that he was not even allowed to attend his grandmother's funeral? What crime has he committed? Is he a terrorist or a traitor? The government automatically releases those… pic.twitter.com/A79cAc0agb— IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2026
"What crime had he committed that he was not even allowed to attend his grandmother's funeral? What crime has he committed? Is he a terrorist or a traitor? The government automatically releases those who do wrong. What wrong had my son done? He was taken away on a plane, yet he was not allowed to attend his grandmother's last rites," she added. Dipke's father, Bhagwan Dipke, also made a similar claim.
#WATCH | Hingoli, Maharashtra: Abhijeet Dipke's father, Bhagwan Dipke, says, "We tried contacting him but could not succeed. Delhi Police is lying. If he had received news of his grandmother's demise, he would have come by now. His friends told me that he has been shifted… pic.twitter.com/Uuvhwr5Zz5— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
Rebutting their claims, Delhi Police, in a statement released on X, said it had informed Abhijeet of the family tragedy.
The information regarding the demise of Abhijeet’s grandmother was promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity. He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026
"The information regarding the demise of Abhijeet’s grandmother was promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity. He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same," the Police said.
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