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'He Would've Come': Abhijeet Dipke's Parents Say Son Not Informed Of Grandmother's Death; Delhi Police Rebuts

While Dipke was being detained on Saturday morning, his grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, passed away around the same time at her native village in Maharashtra.

Abhijeet Dipke Parents Say Son Not Informed Of Grandmother Death Delhi Police Rebuts
Abhijeet Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke. (IANS screengrab)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 11, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's parents have alleged that their son was not informed about his grandmother's death on Saturday, a claim Delhi Police has rebutted.

Dipke and his colleagues Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained from inside an aircraft on Sunday morning soon after they landed in Delhi to participate in the proposed CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The three were held at an undisclosed location before being produced in front of an executive magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station Sunday morning. The magistrate released the three on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with the condition that they would maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

While Dipke was being detained on Saturday morning, his grandmother Savitribai Dipke passed away at her native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.

Speaking to the media, Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, alleged her son was not informed of the demise since he would have come immediately had he known about it.

"We have not been able to contact him. Delhi Police is lying. If he got the news, he would have come immediately...we have put the last rites on hold for him," Anita said.

"What crime had he committed that he was not even allowed to attend his grandmother's funeral? What crime has he committed? Is he a terrorist or a traitor? The government automatically releases those who do wrong. What wrong had my son done? He was taken away on a plane, yet he was not allowed to attend his grandmother's last rites," she added. Dipke's father, Bhagwan Dipke, also made a similar claim.

Rebutting their claims, Delhi Police, in a statement released on X, said it had informed Abhijeet of the family tragedy.

"The information regarding the demise of Abhijeet’s grandmother was promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity. He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds, however he denied to avail the same," the Police said.

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TAGGED:

ABHIJEET DIPKE
DIPKE GRANDMOTHER DEATH
DELHI PROTEST
COCKROACH JANTA PARTY
CJP PROTEST

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