Abhijeet Dipke Claims He Was Assaulted While Sonam Wangchuk Was Shifted To Hospital
Dipke, in a video message, also stated that CJP protesters were "lathi charged badly" at Jantar Mantar.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 9:02 AM IST|
Updated : July 18, 2026 at 9:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday claimed that he was "beaten and put under detention" by the Delhi Police as chaos erupted at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk was taken to hospital.
In a social media post on X, Dipke alleged that the Delhi Police was cracking down at Jantar Mantar and beating people.
"Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully. I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said.
I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 18, 2026
The CJP founder said that he was let go by the Police after they "successfully kidnapped Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar".
Dipke, in a video message after his release, also stated that CJP protesters were "lathi charged badly" at Jantar Mantar.
"At 7 am, when I stepped out to freshen up, police goons arrived here. They dragged Sonam Sir away while hurling abuse at him. A 60-year-old man, who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days and hadn't eaten a thing was forcibly dragged away by the Delhi Police. We have no idea where they have taken him," he said.
"When I received the news and was on my way to Jantar Mantar from my friend's house, the police assaulted me as well...These aren't police officers; they are RSS goons. I had returned to my country from abroad; am I a criminal? They are goons—not police, but RSS goons...," he added.
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s video message after he was let go by the Police - once the Police had successfully kidnapped Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar.— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 18, 2026
He has been beaten up by the Police. CJP protesters have been lathi charged badly at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/6ZRAirwxzg
Earlier, Dipke alleged that "goons tried to attack" Sonam sir at Jantar Mantar. An object was thrown at him, but fortunately, he was not hurt.
In a social media post on X, Dipke said, "A few days ago, I had warned that people would be sent to Jantar Mantar to disrupt the protest after I was informed by an insider in the police. If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible as there’s clearly a plan to dismantle the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar."
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