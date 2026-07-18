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Abhijeet Dipke Claims He Was Assaulted While Sonam Wangchuk Was Shifted To Hospital

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses media after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday claimed that he was "beaten and put under detention" by the Delhi Police as chaos erupted at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk was taken to hospital. In a social media post on X, Dipke alleged that the Delhi Police was cracking down at Jantar Mantar and beating people. "Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully. I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said. The CJP founder said that he was let go by the Police after they "successfully kidnapped Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar".