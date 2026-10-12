ETV Bharat / bharat

Abhijeet Dipke Challenges Delhi Police To Release His Unedited Video

Abhijeet Dipke has challenged Delhi Police to release the entire unedited video of his wherein he has claimed to have asked access to his phone and pleaded to call his cousin who lived with his grandmother to condole him ( ETV Bharat )

Hingoli: Cockroach Jana Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has accused Delhi Police of releasing an edited video which is not real and is misleading people. Dipke has claimed the police denied him the basic right to call upon his lawyer and family after he was wrongly arrested. He made the allegations while he went to meet his family members after the death of his grandmother on October 10.

Dipke addressed the media, challenging the claims made by Delhi police. "Delhi Police, if you have the courage, release the entire video in which I repeatedly asked you to let me speak to my cousin, give me my phone for two minutes and allow me to speak to my lawyer. Why are you not releasing that video? You are showing an edited version," Dipke said.

Dipke has alleged that the police did not show the full video. He questioned why the portion where he was asking for his phone to retrieve his brother's number had been deleted.

The Delhi Police released a video of Dipke's detention. The footage shows Dipke placing his hand on his head upon learning of his grandmother's death. Police offered him water, but he declined. They also asked if he wished to attend the funeral and offered to make arrangements, but he refused.

"If you have the courage, show the entire video so that people can understand how you denied me my basic rights. Allowing a person to call their lawyer after arrest or detention is a legal right," he said.

Prior to Dipke's counter-allegation, Neha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi, had in a presser stated that Delhi police had informed Dipke of his grandmother's death and had asked him to speak with his family. However, DCP Yadav alleged that Dipke refused to speak with his parents.

DCP Neha Yadav said, "As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined.

However, Dipke has accused the police of taking a higher moral ground. He also refuted the claims made by DCP Yadav, saying the police had urged him to speak with his parents at 3:30 AM on October 11.

"Delhi Police did not even allow me to speak with my lawyer or cousin, and now they are taking the moral high ground. They did not tell me, my parents or my lawyers where I was being held, which police station I was in or where in the country I had been taken. They did not inform anyone throughout the day," he said.

"At 3.30 AM, they deliberately wanted me to call my parents and cause them further distress when they had already lost my grandmother. Was I supposed to give them another shock by telling them that their son was going to be jailed for a long time? Delhi Police was mentally torturing not just me but my family as well. Did the Delhi Police tell my family where I was being held? They kept telling me to speak to my parents, but did they tell my parents which jail or police station I was in? If they did not, why not? Why did they not tell them? Did they have no humanity?" he said.