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Abetment To Suicide FIR Filed After IIT Delhi PhD Scholar Dies At AIIMS

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered over the death of a PhD scholar from IIT Delhi during treatment at AIIMS after he was found injured in a flat here at Munirka.

Manish Anand, a PhD student in the department of biochemical engineering and biotechnology, died at the AIIMS on Saturday. Anand was admitted to AIIMS after he was found unconscious and injured at his rented accommodation at Munirka on August 18. The door of the house was locked from inside and the same was broken open by neighbours, who immediately shifted him to AIIMS where he passed away on Saturday after undergoing treatment for over 45 days. His condition remained critical throughout the treatment.

DCP (South West) Amit Goyal stated that the FIR was filed under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS at the Kishangarh Police Station on Sunday and an investigation is underway.

The DCP said the action was taken following the Supreme Court directives, and the FIR was lodged based on a complaint from an IIT Delhi security officer. During the investigation, neither the family nor witnesses raised suspicion or levelled allegations against any individual. According to the police, the scholar was alone in the house at the time of the incident, which was confirmed by CCTV footage from outside the house. Following the registration of the FIR, the police have begun a fresh investigation and are examining all aspects regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Recently, IIT Bombay witnessed protests after the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode. A professor of the institute is facing charges under the SC/SC Act after Wakode’s parents alleged caste discrimination against their son.

Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).