ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Abdul In UP Will Not Bow Before Anyone’: Owaisi Cites Michigan Senator’s Win

Hyderabad: Citing the victory of Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race in the US midterm elections, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the “Abdul” in Uttar Pradesh would not bow before anyone but would become a leader.

Owaisi, who has addressed public meetings in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks, said Abdul should no longer spread the carpet for others, indicating that Muslims would have to strengthen their political identity.

“Abdul succeeded as a senator in Michigan. After I spoke, did Abdul become an issue or not? The BJP used to say that Abdul fixes (tyre) punctures. In a democracy, Abdul became a senator. Now, Abdul in UP will not bow down before anyone but become an MLA,” he told reporters.

He criticised the Centre’s stand before the Delhi High Court that a century-old mosque in Krishi Bhawan in the national capital had to be removed. The Union government had told the court that establishing a permanent religious structure within a government office complex was impermissible and incompatible with the “secular” character of government property.

Owaisi said the mosque was built before Delhi became the capital, and that Lutyens’ Delhi was developed around it. Terming the mosque part of the country’s cultural heritage, he said it was a registered Waqf property and that Waqf was its owner. Attacking the NDA government over the issue, he said it had inaugurated the Central Vista project with a Bhoomi Puja.

“Apparently, secularism is not offended by the use of one faith’s rituals for a public project, but is allergic to a Masjid that has stood there even before 1912, long before Krishi Bhawan was even built,” he said.