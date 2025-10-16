ETV Bharat / bharat

AB PM-JAY To Adopt Integrated Framework Offering End-To-End Healthcare

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry may expand the scope of the world’s largest government-funded health insurance scheme-Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), through an integrated framework that ensures continuum of care approach and enable strong referral linkages across primary, secondary and tertiary levels of healthcare.

A future road map of AB PM-JAY as released by the National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday, said, "The Ayushman Bharat network will be expanded to deliver services across the full continuum of care, supported by an effective referral system that connects primary, secondary, and tertiary facilities. This integrated approach, as envisaged in the National Health Policy, will enhance access, efficiency, and resilience in the healthcare ecosystem."

The NHA is the apex body responsible for implementing India’s flagship health insurance scheme, AB PM-JAY. The AB PM-JAY has completed seven years of implementation, and is poised at a point where building on past achievements and harnessing innovations is crucial to pave the way for the future.

The scheme aims to provide financial protection against catastrophic health expenditure by offering health coverage of up to Rs five lakhs per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, targeting the bottom 40 per cent of the country's population.

"To ensure the sustained and effective implementation of the scheme, a set of strategic interventions are proposed, to enhance coverage, service delivery, accountability, and system efficiency," the NHA report for 2024-25 said.