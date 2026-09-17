ETV Bharat / bharat

Aatmanirbharta Means Developing Solutions For Indian Challenges, Says Sanjay Seth

New Delhi: Aatmanirbharta is not merely about buying Indian products but about developing solutions for Indian challenges and creating capabilities that can meet global requirements, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said on Thursday.

“This embodies our vision of ‘Make in India, Make of World’,” Seth said while addressing the 43rd Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi. The three-day conference began on September 17, 2026. On its opening day, Seth interacted with ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani and Coast Guard Commanders on issues related to national and maritime security.

Seth commended the Indian Coast Guard for safeguarding maritime interests by ensuring coastal security and being the first responder in times of distress at sea, saving precious lives irrespective of nationality. He called upon the ICG to remain prepared for emerging maritime security challenges by keeping pace with rapid technological advancements.

Highlighting that the character of warfare and security challenges are changing rapidly, Sanjay Seth stressed the growing importance of networks, sensors, software, data, Artificial Intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber capabilities and space-based technologies. Stressing the need to harness emerging technologies to enhance operational effectiveness, he called for ICG to not only remain a user but also become a co-creator by working closely with start-ups, industry, DRDO and research institutions.

Seth also highlighted the ICG’s crucial role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations that contribute to the safety and well-being of people at sea. He stated that the capabilities developed for maritime security also play an important role in search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster response and pollution control.