Aatmanirbharta Means Developing Solutions For Indian Challenges, Says Sanjay Seth
Sanjay Seth urged the Coast Guard to develop indigenous solutions for Indian challenges and build capabilities for global requirements.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Aatmanirbharta is not merely about buying Indian products but about developing solutions for Indian challenges and creating capabilities that can meet global requirements, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said on Thursday.
“This embodies our vision of ‘Make in India, Make of World’,” Seth said while addressing the 43rd Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi. The three-day conference began on September 17, 2026. On its opening day, Seth interacted with ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani and Coast Guard Commanders on issues related to national and maritime security.
Seth commended the Indian Coast Guard for safeguarding maritime interests by ensuring coastal security and being the first responder in times of distress at sea, saving precious lives irrespective of nationality. He called upon the ICG to remain prepared for emerging maritime security challenges by keeping pace with rapid technological advancements.
Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri @SethSanjayMP interacted with DG ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani and senior Coast Guard Commanders at the 43rd @IndiaCoastGuard Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on September 17, 2026. Discussions focused on operational preparedness, capability… pic.twitter.com/lO4w15RCsu— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 17, 2026
Highlighting that the character of warfare and security challenges are changing rapidly, Sanjay Seth stressed the growing importance of networks, sensors, software, data, Artificial Intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber capabilities and space-based technologies. Stressing the need to harness emerging technologies to enhance operational effectiveness, he called for ICG to not only remain a user but also become a co-creator by working closely with start-ups, industry, DRDO and research institutions.
Seth also highlighted the ICG’s crucial role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations that contribute to the safety and well-being of people at sea. He stated that the capabilities developed for maritime security also play an important role in search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster response and pollution control.
He underscored the importance of strengthening India’s maritime capabilities across the spectrum, from the littoral and green waters to the open oceans and blue waters, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).
He stressed the need for advanced platforms, underwater technologies, unmanned systems, long-endurance surveillance capabilities, satellite-enabled maritime domain awareness and secure communications. “As India’s maritime responsibilities expand, our capabilities must expand with them, from our coasts to the wider maritime domain,” he said.
During the conference, ICG Commanders will also interact with Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to promote inter-service collaboration across the full spectrum of maritime security. The discussions will also focus on the growth, capability development and infrastructure expansion of the ICG.
The deliberations at the conference provide a distinguished platform for ICG Commanders to comprehensively review operational preparedness, material and logistical support, HR development, training, and administrative initiatives undertaken over the past year. It helps them to identify vital milestones essential for safeguarding maritime interests, against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics and complexities of maritime security.
During the three-day conference, the commanders will assess ongoing projects aimed at strengthening indigenisation through the ‘Make in India’ initiative, in alignment with the Government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
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