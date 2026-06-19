ETV Bharat / bharat

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Govt Inks Rs 425 crore Contract for 1.25 MW Marine Gas Turbine Generators

In this image received on June 19, 2026, Ministry of Defence signs a contract with Bharat Forge Limited, Pune, for the acquisition of 12 sets of 1.25 MW marine gas turbine generators, with minimum 60% indigenous content, for the Indian Navy, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Forge Limited, Pune, for the acquisition of 12 sets of 1.25 MW Marine Gas Turbine Generators, with a minimum 60 per cent indigenous content, for the Indian Navy at a total cost of around Rs 425 crore.

The contract was inked under the Buy (Indian) category in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The project reinforces the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India by creating a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

"It would enhance maritime self-reliance in critical strategic technologies and bolster Indian Navy’s operational readiness through indigenous production & end-to-end life-cycle support," the Ministry of Defence said.