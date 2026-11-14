Aastha Kunj Park Gangrape: Delhi Police Files 450-Page Chargesheet Against 3 Accused
The charge sheet includes 57 witness statements, CCTV footage, call detail records (CDRs), and essential forensic reports.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police filed a detailed 450-page charge sheet in court on Friday against three accused in the Astha Kunj Park gang rape case, nearly 60 days after the alleged incident in which a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on September 21. The police have identified the three accused as Mohammad Asif, Hemant Singh, and Mukesh Singh.
According to the details of the chargesheet, police have included 57 witnesses' statements in the case, including the survivor and her friend, who was present during the incident. The charge sheet also incorporates CCTV footage, call detail records (CDRs), and crucial forensic reports.
The police have invoked charges of gang rape, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and criminal intimidation against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked.
According to the police charge sheet, CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the park captured the three accused moving around the park prior to the incident, and subsequently leaving the premises and heading toward their respective homes. Call detail records have confirmed that all three individuals were inside the park at the time of the incident, and that Asif had called his two accomplices from within the park.
The police have also recovered the suspects' clothing, the illegal pistol and knife used in the crime, the motorcycle used for their escape, and biological samples from the park. Data deleted from their mobile phones was also recovered and included in the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report.
On September 22, the day after the incident, the police arrested the primary suspect, Asif, following a brief encounter near the DM office in Amar Colony. The other two suspects, Hemant and Mukesh (who are brothers), were apprehended at their home in Srinivaspuri.
According to the police charge sheet, the incident occurred on the evening of September 21, 2026. The 17-year-old victim, accompanied by a friend, had first visited the Kalkaji Temple to celebrate her birthday, after which they arrived at the 143-acre DDA-maintained Aastha Kunj Park around 7 PM.
While they were sitting on a bench in the park, the three accused arrived. Posing as police personnel, the accused began questioning them about being in the park late in the evening. They slapped the boy and snatched the mobile phones belonging to both of them. When the girl pleaded to be allowed to call her mother, the accused threatened her by brandishing a pistol.
The accused then separated the girl from her friend. Asif -- who is married and has a 13-year-old daughter -- threatened them with a knife and a firearm before the trio left with the girl, taking her to multiple secluded locations inside the park where she was sexually assaulted.
While one accused assaulted the girl, another kept watch, and they repeatedly called each other over mobile phones after one had finished, summoning the other to the spot.
After the alleged assault, the three fled. The girl and her friend managed to leave the park and called the PCR from the boy's phone. They were standing near Gate No. 7 when a police team reached them.
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