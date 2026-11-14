ETV Bharat / bharat

Aastha Kunj Park Gangrape: Delhi Police Files 450-Page Chargesheet Against 3 Accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police filed a detailed 450-page charge sheet in court on Friday against three accused in the Astha Kunj Park gang rape case, nearly 60 days after the alleged incident in which a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on September 21. The police have identified the three accused as Mohammad Asif, Hemant Singh, and Mukesh Singh.

According to the details of the chargesheet, police have included 57 witnesses' statements in the case, including the survivor and her friend, who was present during the incident. The charge sheet also incorporates CCTV footage, call detail records (CDRs), and crucial forensic reports.

The police have invoked charges of gang rape, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and criminal intimidation against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked.

According to the police charge sheet, CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the park captured the three accused moving around the park prior to the incident, and subsequently leaving the premises and heading toward their respective homes. Call detail records have confirmed that all three individuals were inside the park at the time of the incident, and that Asif had called his two accomplices from within the park.

The police have also recovered the suspects' clothing, the illegal pistol and knife used in the crime, the motorcycle used for their escape, and biological samples from the park. Data deleted from their mobile phones was also recovered and included in the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report.

On September 22, the day after the incident, the police arrested the primary suspect, Asif, following a brief encounter near the DM office in Amar Colony. The other two suspects, Hemant and Mukesh (who are brothers), were apprehended at their home in Srinivaspuri.

According to the police charge sheet, the incident occurred on the evening of September 21, 2026. The 17-year-old victim, accompanied by a friend, had first visited the Kalkaji Temple to celebrate her birthday, after which they arrived at the 143-acre DDA-maintained Aastha Kunj Park around 7 PM.