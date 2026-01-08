On Atishi Controversy, AAP Fights Back, Demands BJP Government Release 'Controversial' Video
The LoP, along with other senior AAP leaders, claim the BJP hates the Sikh community, their Gurus and all Punjabis.
New Delhi: Amid uproar in the Delhi Assembly over Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi's "controversial" statement, and demands for her disqualification by ministers of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling party, accusing it of distorting Atishi's statements about Guru Tegh Bahadur, thereby insulting the Guru.
From AAP's Delhi convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj, LOP Atishi, MLA Gopal Rai, and MP Sanjay Singh, to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders have called the BJP's move a tactic to divert attention from the embarrassment caused by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's "insult to martyrs" in the House.
BJP Hates Sikhs And Gurus: Atishi
Atishi, who was absent from the Assembly on Thursday, said the anti-Sikh BJP has insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur by misusing his name. She stated that for generations, the eldest son in her family has adopted Sikhism.
"I can give my life, but I cannot tolerate an insult to the Guru. The video tweeted by the BJP is from after the discussion, on the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, had concluded," said the LoP.
Atishi said the BJP hates the Sikh community and the Gurus. "Even today, the BJP has committed a heinous act by misusing the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur and insulting the Gurus." She added that they tweeted a video containing two lies about the Guru..
"The first like is that the video is from the discussion on the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. Actually, it's from after this had ended and discussion on the L-G's address had begun. Secondly, in the video, I discussed the BJP's avoidance of discussing pollution and their protest in the Assembly regarding the stray dog issue, asking them to hold the discussion instead of saying 'Respect the dogs!'," she said.
But the BJP has added a misleading subtitle by inserting Guru Tegh Bahadur's name in it. "What kind of hatred does the BJP have for Sikhs that they are dragging the Guru's name in such a deceitful way?" she said.
Other AAP Leaders Join The Attack
AAP MP Sanjay Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), saying the BJP is the most despicable and dishonest party in the history of India. He called it the "Bharatiya Jhootha Party (Indian Liar Party)", and said the Sikh community will never forgive the BJP for persecuting Sikhs, and now insulting the Gurus.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also came out in Atishi's support, saying, "The BJP has always been anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh. Today, this face has come to the fore again, when they insulted Guru Sahib by adding his name to AtishiJi's video, using words she never uttered. They should apologise to the Sikh community and Punjabis for this shameful act. The BJP has always practiced the politics of religion and hatred, but this won't work in Punjab."
Saurabh Bhardwaj, too, went on the offensive, saying, "The BJP, its CM and her ministers, are facing embarrassment every day in Delhi. The CM can't even pronounce AQI correctly, while the ministers can't pronounce the names of their departments. Because of this, CM Gupta was recently told to read only from notes or slips of paper while interacting with the media or giving speeches. Yet, she claimed Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh had thrown a bomb at a Congress government."
Bhardwaj claimed the controversy over Guru Tegh Bahadur was created by the BJP by twisting Atishi's words to escape this embarrassment and divert attention away from CM Gupta's gaffes about Bhagat Singh.
Incidentally, as soon as BJP MLAs had created the ruckus on the issue on Wednesday, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai had said AAP has demanded the BJP government to release the video of the incident. He said that already on Tuesday, the CM had made the gaffe about Bhagat Singh, the video of which the AAP had released immediately.
"It will become clear what Atishi's statement was about if the BJP government releases the video of her statement. The AAAP does not speak without facts. When we claim something about the CM, we do so with evidence," said the AAP MLA.
