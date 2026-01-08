ETV Bharat / bharat

On Atishi Controversy, AAP Fights Back, Demands BJP Government Release 'Controversial' Video

New Delhi: Amid uproar in the Delhi Assembly over Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi's "controversial" statement, and demands for her disqualification by ministers of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling party, accusing it of distorting Atishi's statements about Guru Tegh Bahadur, thereby insulting the Guru.

From AAP's Delhi convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj, LOP Atishi, MLA Gopal Rai, and MP Sanjay Singh, to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders have called the BJP's move a tactic to divert attention from the embarrassment caused by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's "insult to martyrs" in the House.

BJP Hates Sikhs And Gurus: Atishi

Atishi, who was absent from the Assembly on Thursday, said the anti-Sikh BJP has insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur by misusing his name. She stated that for generations, the eldest son in her family has adopted Sikhism.

"I can give my life, but I cannot tolerate an insult to the Guru. The video tweeted by the BJP is from after the discussion, on the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, had concluded," said the LoP.

Atishi said the BJP hates the Sikh community and the Gurus. "Even today, the BJP has committed a heinous act by misusing the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur and insulting the Gurus." She added that they tweeted a video containing two lies about the Guru..

"The first like is that the video is from the discussion on the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. Actually, it's from after this had ended and discussion on the L-G's address had begun. Secondly, in the video, I discussed the BJP's avoidance of discussing pollution and their protest in the Assembly regarding the stray dog ​​issue, asking them to hold the discussion instead of saying 'Respect the dogs!'," she said.

But the BJP has added a misleading subtitle by inserting Guru Tegh Bahadur's name in it. "What kind of hatred does the BJP have for Sikhs that they are dragging the Guru's name in such a deceitful way?" she said.