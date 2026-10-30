ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP To Release List Of Candidates For Punjab Assembly Polls Tomorrow

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. ( ANI )

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will release the first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections tomorrow.

The list will be released at 12 pm. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced this as the AAP held meetings in Delhi regarding the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the distribution of tickets.

CM Mann was in Delhi in connection with the finalisation of the list of candidates. Mann said that a meeting was held regarding the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections during which many names were discussed. "Party President Aman Arora and committee member Harpal Cheema participated virtually, while the other members attended in person in Delhi. Many names were discussed during the meeting," said Mann. The names that have been finalised will be forwarded to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Friday evening. The PAC will meet again tomorrow at 11 am as per the party's established process. "By tomorrow, we will be in a position to inform you about how many names have been finalised. The first list will be released tomorrow following the PAC meeting," added Mann.