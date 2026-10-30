AAP To Release List Of Candidates For Punjab Assembly Polls Tomorrow
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting related to the finalisation of candidates for the Punjab polls in Delhi.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will release the first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections tomorrow.
The list will be released at 12 pm. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced this as the AAP held meetings in Delhi regarding the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the distribution of tickets.
CM Mann was in Delhi in connection with the finalisation of the list of candidates. Mann said that a meeting was held regarding the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections during which many names were discussed. "Party President Aman Arora and committee member Harpal Cheema participated virtually, while the other members attended in person in Delhi. Many names were discussed during the meeting," said Mann.
The names that have been finalised will be forwarded to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Friday evening.
The PAC will meet again tomorrow at 11 am as per the party's established process. "By tomorrow, we will be in a position to inform you about how many names have been finalised. The first list will be released tomorrow following the PAC meeting," added Mann.
Punjab CM said that the party will go to the hustings on the work that has been rendered in the past five years. "We aim to practice good politics. A public survey has been taken into account; candidates are being selected based on how much the public favour the incumbent MLA curries and how well they regard the work done by them," said Mann.
"I invite you all to note that we will release the first list tomorrow, around 12 pm. The Aam Aadmi Party has consistently been the first to announce its candidates in the past, and it will do so this time as well."
A meeting about the candidate names took place under the chairmanship of AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, and in addition to CM Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and state president Aman Arora also took part.
In the meeting, discussions were held regarding candidates to be fielded in the elections as well as election management strategies.
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