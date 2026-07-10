'Faith Deeply Shattered': AAP To Launch Signature Campaign Seeking Strict Punishment For Ram Temple Donations Theft 'Culprits'
'faith deeply shattered': AAP to launch signature campaign seeking strict punishment for Ram temple donations theft 'culprits'
Published : July 10, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
New Delhi: AAP national convenor and Former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the party will launch a nationwide signature campaign seeking strict punishment for the culprits in the Ram temple donations theft controversy, saying people have to come together and raise their voice in the matter.
AAP's Convenor expressed that the devotees' faith has been deeply hurt and shaken by the Prime Minister's silence, who is a close associate of the trust members accused of fraud.
Kejriwal also accused the Centre of protecting those responsible for the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
श्री राम मंदिर में हुए महापाप से संबंधित बड़ी घोषणा | महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस वार्ता | LIVE https://t.co/ZXGUNMSJHc— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2026
"Those who committed the ultimate sin of stealing and plundering from the abode of Lord Shri Ram are being thoroughly shielded. Massive land scams have taken place there, and all the documentary evidence is readily available. Despite all the documents being out in the open, no investigation is being conducted, no FIR has been lodged, and no one is being arrested."
He further alleged that eight low-level individuals were arrested and thrown into jail, while attempts are being made to shield all the big names involved in the scam.
Based on the preliminary report submitted by an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, eight people associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple were arrested. Rai later resigned as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
“It is the duty of every Sanatan follower to ensure strict punishment for those responsible for the theft at the Ram temple. We will launch a signature campaign in which every citizen will sign a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating their appeal,” Kejriwal said.
The AAP will organise a ‘Sundar Kaand’ recital at the Japani Park in Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday at 11:30 am, from where the campaign will be launched, Kejriwal said. “The Modi government is trying to save the people responsible for donation theft at the Ram temple. People must come together against this,” Kejriwal said, as he appealed to the public to join the campaign in large numbers.
The remarks came amid the opposition's demand for a judicial probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Ram temple's donation management system. The controversy erupted on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir, a charge rejected by then temple trust general secretary Champat Rai, who said, “Nothing noteworthy came to light during the ongoing internal audit”.
Based on the preliminary report submitted by an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, eight people associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple were arrested. Rai later resigned as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Also Read: