ETV Bharat / bharat

'Faith Deeply Shattered': AAP To Launch Signature Campaign Seeking Strict Punishment For Ram Temple Donations Theft 'Culprits'

New Delhi: AAP national convenor and Former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the party will launch a nationwide signature campaign seeking strict punishment for the culprits in the Ram temple donations theft controversy, saying people have to come together and raise their voice in the matter.

AAP's Convenor expressed that the devotees' faith has been deeply hurt and shaken by the Prime Minister's silence, who is a close associate of the trust members accused of fraud.

Kejriwal also accused the Centre of protecting those responsible for the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Those who committed the ultimate sin of stealing and plundering from the abode of Lord Shri Ram are being thoroughly shielded. Massive land scams have taken place there, and all the documentary evidence is readily available. Despite all the documents being out in the open, no investigation is being conducted, no FIR has been lodged, and no one is being arrested."

He further alleged that eight low-level individuals were arrested and thrown into jail, while attempts are being made to shield all the big names involved in the scam.